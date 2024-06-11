Sofyan Amrabat wants to remain at Manchester United, Galatasaray eyeing cut-price deal



After a brilliant debut season in red for both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, both Manchester United midfielders struggled to adapt to manager Erik ten Hag’s changed style.

Playing in a high-transition style did not suit both as they seemed to have lost a yard of pace with the Dane hardly getting starts due to the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo.

The Brazilian kept playing when fit but his displays deteriorated as the season progressed before finally, the manager decided to drop him for the biggest game of the season, the FA Cup final.

On loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who was hardly used throughout the campaign, started at Wembley and put in a fantastic display which was praised by all and sundry.

Amrabat remains in demand

Earlier it was expected that the Moroccan’s loan deal would not be made permanent considering the mistakes he made but the player has expressed his desire to remain at Old Trafford after finding his feet towards the conclusion of the campaign.

As per Monday’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the defensive midfielder wants to continue his “adventure” with the Red Devils but the Old Trafford side have other plans.

Amrabat’s displays made it clear that he is not the best fit for the pacey English top-flight and playing in a slower league suits him much more.

Coming into the Premier League on the back of not having a proper pre-season also did not help, nor did playing out of position.

Despite a mixed spell full of regrets, the Morocco international remains in demand with multiple European clubs chasing his signature.

United could hijack

The report adds that he is likely to return to parent club Fiorentina who also are desperate to move him on. And surprisingly, Galatasaray have emerged as a potential landing spot.

The Turks, however, will not come close to paying the €20 million that the 20-time English league champions have to pay to make the loan deal permanent.

With only one year left in his deal with the Serie A side, the 2022 World Cup hero might actually end up moving for a lesser fee. And if Fiorentina agree to a lower price with Gala, United could potentially hijack the deal.

Amrabat is not the only United midfielder wanted by the Turkish giants with Casemiro and Scott McTominay also being eyed by them.

