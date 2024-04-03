Softball: YME's optimism starts at pitcher

Apr. 3—GRANITE FALLS — Bayli Sneller returns for the Yellow Medicine East softball team as its youth looks to continue to gain valuable experience and build off its past.

Sneller returns as the Sting's ace in the circle. The sophomore pitcher recorded a 2.60 earned-run average and struck out 178 batters in 104-2/3 innings.

Sneller, a West Central All-Area First Team selection last season, was also YME's lead-off hitter. She batted a team-best .365 at the plate.

Sneller's impressive freshman campaign led the Sting to an 11-12 overall record. YME was 6-9 in the Camden Conference.

Sneller is one of five returning starters for the Sting. All of them return as lowerclassmen.

There are three more sophomore returnees to the field in shortstop/catcher Alana Almich, centerfielder Ella Cherveny and second baseman/pitcher Abbie Winter.

Kourtney Peterson, a freshman left fielder, also returns.

"Kourtney had one error last season and was quick to get under the ball and get it back into play," said YME long-time head coach Jen Sneller. "She will be looked at to lead the outfielders this season."

Riley Haar, a junior who saw limited defensive innings last season, will look to fill a full-time position this spring, according to Jen Sneller.

The Sting's assistant coaches are Angela Winter, Kristi Klassen and Lauren McCosh.

YME opens up its 2024 season with a three-game homestand. The Sting host Benson on April 9, Minnewaska on April 15 and Dawson-Boyd on April 16. All three games are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Granite Falls.