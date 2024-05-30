SOFTBALL: World Series takeaways for Science & Arts

May 30—The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team made noise in Georgia.

The Drovers might not have ended up with the championship banner, but that did not stop them from making noise in Columbus, Georgia, as the No. 6 seed in the NAIA Softball World Series. In the end, the Drovers won two games, advanced to the semifinals and were one of the final three teams left in the bracket.

The Drovers went 2-2 in four games and finished the season with a 49-9 record.

Comebacks

The Drovers came from behind in their two victories and almost came from behind in a third game during the World Series.

Science & Arts trailed 1-0 against third-seeded Central Methodist University before winning 8-3. The Drovers trailed seventh-seeded Jessup University 4-0 before coming back to pick up a 5-4 victory.

Science & Arts and Jessup met for a second time Wednesday, competing in an elimination game for a spot in the championship. Science & Arts trailed 1-0 before tying the game on a Macenzie Ruth RBI single.

The Drovers trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning and tried to rally, scoring a run and bringing the winning run to the plate before seeing their season end with a 3-2 loss.

Battling the champions

The Drovers went up against top-seeded Our Lady of the Lake University and gave the eventual national champions all they could handle, taking the Saints to extra innings.

The Drovers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the game and led 3-1 after Malea McMurtrey crossed home plate in the fifth inning. OLLU scored two runs to tie the game before scoring the winning run in the eighth inning.

Throughout the national tournament, Science & Arts was the only team to score a against OLLU.

Ruth lights up World Series

Ruth — a senior — had herself a dominant World Series at the plate.

Ruth put together a 9-for-13 World Series, recording a batting average of .692 in those four games. She had a pair of RBIs and had three hits in three of the four games.

Ruth had game-tying RBI singles in the teams' meetings against CMU and Jessup. Ruth ended the season with a .455 batting average, and her 57 stolen bases ranked third in the country.