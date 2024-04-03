Softball: Willmar Cardinals count on more experience in '24

Apr. 3—WILLMAR — The Willmar softball team is ratcheting up the intensity this season.

After going 1-19 last season, including a 1-12 mark in the Central Lakes Conference, the Cardinals are hoping for some upward mobility. And with seven returning starters, Willmar head coach Christian Brown believes the talent is there for an improved 2024 campaign.

"Heading into this year, we are really cranking up the intensity of our practices and trying to simulate game situations in practice as much as possible," Brown said. "We have several players for the varsity squad who are entering their second, third or fourth year as starters or contributors."

Brown added, "We are leaning on their experience in the field and at the plate to raise our expectations of what success looks like this season."

Among the returning players are a trio of seniors in Lexi Owens, Katelyn Garberding and Zadina Butcher.

Owens is slated to start in center field. Garberding is scheduled to join her in the grass in one of the corner outfield spots.

"Lexi is our foundation in the outfield," Brown said. "She has received either a team, All-Conference or All-Section nod her last two years starting. Lexi has been a wall for us in the outfield as there are not a lot of gap fly balls that get by her."

Butcher will help maintain the infield at second base.

"Zadina bounced between infield and outfield for us and was a fantastic addition to our varsity team last year," Brown said. "Zadina is definitely one of the main dugout leaders and helps set the tone for what we as coaches want our players to do."

The junior class also has a trio of returning pillars. There's shortstop Hannah Magnuson, first baseman Madi Norsten and pitcher Grace Etterman.

On Magnuson, Brown said, "Not only is she the foundation of our infield defense but seems to have a knack for finding a way on base and helps us immensely in the batter's box as well."

Brown also mentioned Norsten as a player to watch, saying she "has been a true utility player for us the last three years. ... She plays defense extremely well and has a great swing. We are hoping to see Madi drive in a lot of runs for us this year."

Sophomore Shea Loso is back and is hoping to cement a spot in either left or right field.

Willmar is scheduled to open the season on April 9 at Alexandria. The home opener is April 11 against Rocori.

"We are hoping to compete in every game we play this season," Brown said. "We are telling the girls that they need to turn the dial to 11 on every single thing they do this season, from warmups to drills to games, we want the intensity to be high.

"As always, we want to compete with more teams in the CLC and give ourselves a chance to make a run in the section tournament."