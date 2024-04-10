Softball: Wildkats rally past Pirates

Apr. 10—POLSON — Maddie Moultray threw a complete game, Haden Peters homered and drove in four runs and Columbia Falls rallied to beat Northwest A foe Polson 10-6 in softball Tuesday.

Peters hit a two-run homer in the midst of a five-run Wildkat rally in the third inning that erased a 3-0 Polson lead.

Demye Rensel added a sacrifice fly in the fourth, Addy Bowler had an RBI grounder in the fifth and Peters added a two-run single in the seventh.

The Wildkats (3-1) scored three insurance runs in the final frame, which came in handy since the Pirates' McKenna Hanson started a two-run rally with a double to lead off their half of the seventh.

Carli Maley had two hits and three RBIs for Polson; her two-run single accounted for the Pirates' final runs. Hanson and Pirates' pitcher Samantha Rensvold each had two hits and scored twice.

Bowler had three hits and scored twice for C-Falls, driving in two. Italia Hoerner had three hits. Onnika Lawrence and Taylor Lingle had two hits each and Lingle scored twice.

Moultry allowed seven hits, three walks and three earned runs. She fanned 13.

C-Falls 005 110 3 — 10 15 12

Polson 301 000 2 — 6 7 3

Maddie Moltray and Demye Rensel. Samantha Rensvoled, Avery Starr (7) and Carli Maley.