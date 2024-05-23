SOFTBALL: Western plays for sectional title today

May 23—Just one KT-area softball team, Western, is still standing after Wednesday's action saw Carroll fall in a sectional final and Maconaquah fall in a semifinal. Western will play for the championship of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional today.

The No. 2-ranked Panthers (24-2) face West Lafayette (16-8) at 6 p.m. tonight in the TL final. The Panthers won both matchups against West Side this season, topping WL 4-3 on April 15 and 3-0 in the Hoosier Conference title game on May 10. Western is the sectional's defending champion.