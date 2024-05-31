SOFTBALL: Western hungry for more hardware

May 31—Western's softball team won the Hoosier Conference title on May 10. Two weeks later they celebrated again, this time with a sectional trophy. Then this Tuesday, the Panthers won a regional crown.

Saturday, they will go for the biggest title the Panthers have been up for in more than a decade when Western heads to the four-team Class 3A Twin Lakes Semistate. The Panthers haven't been past a regional since 2011.

"Very excited," Western coach Bart Miller said. "We had practice [Thursday] afternoon and the girls had a lot of energy and excitement. You could feel it and see it in the girls' faces and their actions."

No. 2 Western (26-2) kicks off the TL Semistate at 11 a.m. Saturday against Norwell (18-7). The second semifinal pits defending state champ No. 3 New Prairie (21-6) vs. No. 6 Leo (26-5). The championship follows at 7 p.m.

The semistate winner advances to the State Finals.

Western takes to the semistate with a robust offense that averages 10.3 runs per game, and a defense led by a three-prong pitching unit that shares innings.

Brynley Erb leads Western's offense, hitting .644 and slugging an outlandish 1.367. She has 34 extra-base hits in 28 games (12 homers, 17 doubles, five triples) and 15 steals. Chloe Linn is right behind with a .522 average, 1.043 slugging percentage, and 12 extra-base hits (12 homers, 12 doubles). They are the Nos. 3 and 4 hitters and have combined for 110 RBI, with Erb leading the team at 58.

More hitting standouts are Chloe Hunt (.473 average, 14 extra-base hits), Kylie Miller (.464 average, 17 XBH), Sienna Stone (.386, 13-XBH), and Jocelyn Jeffers (.367).

On the pitching side, Western uses three hurlers interchangeably. The Panthers pitched a different one in each game of the sectional. Freshman Lucy George has thrown 62.1 innings with a 1.91 ERA and team-high 115 strikeouts. Linn has thrown 61.2 innings with a 1.93 ERA and 84 strikeouts. Kylie Miller has thrown 50 innings with a team-low 1.12 ERA and 58 strikeouts.

"I think it gives [Western] an advantage in the fact that others don't know who they're going to face to start the game, and we have a lot of options when it comes to if we need to make a change," Bart Miller said. "All three girls throw slightly differently whether that's spin or speed or what location. We trust all three of our pitchers and we think it gives us a great advantage.

"Our girls, I feel, are fresh at this point of the season, which is definitely an advantage in that we have three fresh arms and nobody is really fatigued from the season."

Norwell is the only unranked team in the semistate. The Knights reached the semistate by beating No. 7 Yorktown 3-1 in regional play. Prior to that they rolled through a sectional that features local teams Peru and Maconaquah, scoring double-figure runs in all three wins.

"They hit the ball well," Miller said. "Their top six batters hit .360 or higher, so they can hit the ball. They average a little over 8 runs per game and 9 hits per game so they're a good-hitting team from what we can see. They're on a nine-game winning streak so they're feeling confident in themselves. At this point in the season there are no gimmies. I'm sure they're ready to take advantage of us if we're not prepared."

Kara Brown leads Norwell in average (.462) and RBI (28) to go with 11 extra-base hits. Jordan Markley hits .450 with 12 XBH. Kaydance Clark (.392), Sami Lemler (.386), Reese Frauhiger (.32) and Nevada Lenwell (.362) round out the hitting core. Norwell's primary pitching options are Lemler (69.1 innings, 3.23 ERA, 67 strikeouts), Kayla Watkins (48.2 innings, 5.03 ERA), and Kara Brown (33.1 innings, 3.15 ERA).

To win, Bart Miller said "We've got to play to our standards and we've got to execute like we did in the regional. The girls executed plays to get runs scored and the pitchers did their job. As long as everybody's doing their job, we should be OK."

The semistate takes Western back to the scene of its sectional triumph. After drawing a big crowd, estimated at 450, to the regional at Western, Bart Miller hopes the enthusiasm in the community translates to a robust traveling fan group.

"I believe the community is very excited," he said. "We've been out of school since last Thursday and the regional crowd was outstanding. We're hoping to see many of those faces over at Twin Lakes this Saturday."