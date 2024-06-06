SOFTBALL: Western catcher Dollens works with 3 different aces

Jun. 6—Two hours can make a world of difference. Take the Western softball team's bus ride to Monticello on Monday afternoon, and the bus ride home Monday night.

"Going into that semistate championship and coming back from it, it's like a completely different feeling," Western junior Lexi Dollens said. "We come from a small town and we had people in their driveways cheering for us."

Western powered past defending Class 3A champion New Prairie 6-1 on Monday to win the Class 3A Twin Lakes Semistate and take a spot in this weekend's State Finals.

"On the way to Twin Lakes, I would say we were kind of nervous because that kind of happens," Dollens said. "Once we stepped on the field we all worked together on the team, we had energy in the dugout, we were loud, we were cheering for each other. The first three batters were hit-hit-hit and that kept the energy up.

"The bus ride on the way back was unbelievable," Dollens said. "We had [a police] escort all the way. We were yelling all the way home. We had hands and heads out the window."

The party rolled for an hour on the way back. A police escort joined when the bus reached S.R. 29 and escorted the squad all the way back to Western High School. The atmosphere on the bus was boisterous.

"We're all singing, talking, taking TikToks, hands out the window," Dollens said. "We were all, 'I can't believe that we're going to state.'"

Believe it, because the Panthers take the field at state Saturday night in the Class 3A state title game. No. 2 Western (28-2) faces co-No. 3 Tri-West (28-6) at 7 p.m. at Purdue's Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.

Western's robust offense has gotten a lot of attention during the season. The Panthers have put up nine or more runs 21 times. On the other side, the Panther pitching staff and defense are pulling plenty of weight. Western has limited to opponents to two runs or fewer 18 times.

As Western's starting catcher, Dollens sees the Panthers like no one else does. Western relies on three pitchers almost evenly. Freshman Lucy George has thrown 72 innings and has an ERA of 1.65. She went the distance in the semistate championship victory. Senior Chloe Linn has thrown 61.2 innings and has an ERA of 1.93. And junior Kylie Miller has thrown 54.1 innings with a 1.55 ERA.

"We told all three pitchers that they had to be ready during this run at any time and if we pull you, it's not a personal thing, it's what we as coaches feel we need to do for the team to be successful. All three have been on board the whole time," Western coach Bart Miller said. "[In the semistate semifinal], we pulled Kylie after 4.1 and she didn't hang her head. She was like, 'OK, here we go.' The whole team is like that. That's what makes me very proud."

There's no set rotation. Opponents don't know who they'll face until warmups start and lineups are exchanged.

Does that make things difficult on Western's opponents?

"I think so, definitely," Dollens said. "Especially when it's all of our pitchers throwing different."

The advantage has been noticeable this season as Western went from two primary pitchers last season to three now.

"I think especially having Lucy, Lucy has helped us a lot this year because no one has seen Lucy before," Dollens said. "A lot of teams that we play in the regular season have seen Kylie and Chloe. None of them had seen Lucy."

Dollens herself hadn't seen much of her before prepping for this season. She'd caught Miller since they were in sixth grade together, has caught Linn for a few years, but had only caught George one time in batting practice last year. She talked about the staff's strengths.

"Lucy's always good at hitting her spots," Dollens said. "No matter what count we're in, Lucy has great spin. Same with Kylie. All our pitchers hit their spots, no matter what their count is.

"Lucy's good under pressure, like if it's a close game. She can focus, nothing really bothers her. She's always in her element. All of our pitches can really focus, especially Chloe Linn also. Whenever she gets mad or something gets her upset, she does a better job at pitching."

Opponents don't know which pitcher to prepare for, and neither does Dollens. When does Dollens know who she'll be catching?

"Day of."

It keeps her on her toes.

"Everybody is like, 'Who is going to pitch? Who is going to pitch?' I'm like 'I don't know.' It's also a big competition for our pitchers too because obviously all of them want to pitch in these games."

She has to adjust on the fly during games as well. The Panthers don't hesitate to go to a fresh arm if an opponent is starting to get to the Panther starter. That's common in baseball, less so in softball where starters regularly throw the full game.

"When we're switching pitchers mid-game, it's probably the hardest. You don't know how they're pitching," Dollens said, noting that she can't catch them in the bullpen if she's in the game. "I don't know what's working best for them, but after we get going, it always works together."

Dollens plays her role in keeping that working smoothly.

"Lexi has been outstanding catching all three of our pitchers this season," Bart Miller said. "All three bring something different from each other in the circle. Her athletic ability and skills have really helped with the success of our pitchers and the team."

Together, that all gives Western confidence when the Panthers take the field.

"My pitchers give me full confidence," Dollens said. "Before every game they're like, 'We're ready, let's go.' We always have our talks before each game. If anything goes wrong, we call timeout, calm each other down."