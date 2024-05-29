SOFTBALL: Western beats Boone Grove for 1st regional title since 2011

May 29—RUSSIAVILLE — There was plenty of thunder at Western's softball field on Tuesday night. And nature didn't provide any of it until after the Panthers had a regional title in hand.

Western put pressure on Boone Grove early with a two-run homer by Brynley Erb and never relinquished the lead, withstanding the Wolves' two three-run rallies in the final innings. The Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers emerged with a 9-7 victory over the No. 12 Wolves for Western's first regional title since 2011 and fifth all-time.

The Panthers' timing was perfect. The game took 2:10 and finished with dark clouds emerging to the north and west. Western wrapped up the win and had time to celebrate and take pictures just before rain and thunder moved in.

Western coach Bart Miller said "execution" delivered the victory.

"We did everything from hitting home runs to executing bunts, to moving runners, to then getting base hits to score those runners after moving them with bunting," he said. "The girls did an amazing job executing.

"Give Boone Grove credit. You don't make it to regionals without being a good team. They hit the ball, they didn't give up. We gave up [six] of the seven runs in the last two innings to them. They were full of fight, but our girls never hung their heads. They were ready to go the entire night."

Being focused and positive were keys.

"We stayed behind our pitchers, our dugout was loud the entire game — we've struggled with that sometimes throughout the year, but it was a lot better [Tuesday] night," Erb said. "Our bats were on fire. We got our pitches and it was just all-around better than we had been all year."

The Panthers needed one of their best performances to hold off Boone Grove.

Western grabbed the lead on Erb's two-run homer in the first inning and kept the pressure on. The Panthers got an RBI single from No. 9 hitter Rylynn Gibbs in the second inning for a 3-0 lead. Boone Grove got on the board with a solo homer from leadoff hitter Emily Veschak in the third inning and Western countered with two more runs in the bottom of the frame.

In Western's half of the third, Chloe Hunt started the rally with a double, Boone Grove intentionally walked Erb, Chloe Linn hit an RBI single, Sienna Stone put down a sacrifice bunt to move Erb to third, and Lexi Dollens plated Erb with a groundout for a 5-1 lead.

Western pushed its lead to 8-1 with three runs in the fifth inning. Erb got the rally moving with a double, then scored on Linn's bloop triple where two Wolves collided as they converged on the play. Sienna Stone followed with an RBI triple and she then scored on a wild pitch.

Boone Grove trimmed the lead to 8-4 with three runs in the top of the sixth. One scored on a passed ball and two on a wild pitch. At that point, Western starter Linn gave way for reliever Lucy George, who got a strikeout to end the inning. George pitched the rest of the way.

In the bottom of the sixth, Western went up 9-4 on a solo homer by Kylie Miller. Boone Grove made Western work again in the seventh, getting a three-run homer from Mariah Atteberry but George struck out the next to batters to end the game.

The Panthers scored in five of the six innings in which they batted, keeping scoreboard pressure on Boone Grove.

Bart Miller said that pressure was "very important. We talk about getting the lead and then trying to extend it, whether it's one run or two runs, each inning once you get it. Just keep applying the pressure and the girls have done that all year and they did it again [Tuesday] night."

Erb said the pressure and Western's rallies kept energy strong in the Panther dugout.

"We had pressure on, kept them making plays, kept them on their toes and that just helped us keep going," Erb said.

When Western has traffic on the bases or big hits, Erb said the dugout energy is "incredible. We're all up, we're all happy, we're all there for each other. It's a good environment to be in when we're all up."

The Panthers were strong last year, but the season ended in the regional round. This year's breakthrough sends the Panthers back to Twin Lakes — site of their sectional victory — to the four-team Twin Lakes Semistate on Saturday.

Western (26-2) faces Norwell (18-7) in the 11 a.m. semifinal and No. 6 Leo (26-5) plays defending state champ and No. 3 New Prairie (22-6) in the second semifinal at approximately 1 p.m. The championship follows at 7.

"Definitely our coaching staff, they've helped us a lot throughout the year," Erb said of this season's breakthrough. "Our pitchers — our pitchers are doing a lot for us right now. They're helping keep our energy alive on the field. We're relying more on each other than we did last year."

As an example of what Erb's point about the Panthers relying on each other, eight of the nine spots in the order either scored a run or drove in a run, and the one spot which didn't put down a bunt that advanced a runner, leading to a run. Erb led Western's hitters, going 3 for 3 with a homer, double, single and walk, three runs and two RBI. Linn was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Jocelyn Jeffers drew three walks.

Linn picked up the win. She started and threw 5.2 innings before George got the final four outs.

"Chloe Linn did a fantastic job in the circle," Bart Miller said. "They started getting their timing down and we brought in Lucy and Lucy did a heck of a job. Again, give them credit. They hit the ball well.

"Hitting-wise, we had big hits when we needed them. They scored [in the sixth] and Kylie Miller comes up and hits a home run and we get at least one of them back. That propels the girls' confidence when we see girls score again or answer back when somebody scores on us."