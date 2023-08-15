SOFTBALL: Verden takes down Calumet, stays unbeaten

Aug. 15—VERDEN — The Verden Lady Tigers rolled to another win.

After an unbeaten first week of the season that included sweeping its own festival, Verden competed at home on Monday and was to get to 7-0 on the young season. The Lady Tigers had no problem doing that, picking up a run-rule victory to stay undefeated.

The Lady Tigers put up eight runs in the first inning and earned a 12-0 win over Calumet that ended in the third inning.

Kadee Bradford led off the bottom half of the first inning by hitting a single for the Lady Tigers. Later in the inning, she crossed home plate as Verden's first run of the game.

A pair of two-run hits in the inning delivered the big blows for the Lady Tigers.

Phaedra Smith stepped up to the plate and hit a ball to right field with a runner on base. Smith and the runner on base both scored on the play to give her two of her team-high three RBIs in the win. Smith went 2-for-2 at the plate and drew a walk as well.

The other two run-hit in the inning came with Verden leading 6-0. Haley Edwards added to the team's lead by hitting a two-run double that completed the scoring in the inning.

Smith and Edwards made up two of the three Verden players with multiple RBIs in the win. Bradford drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Tigers.

Verden ended up finishing the game by scoring four runs in the bottom of the third inning. The final run came on a Madison McComas sacrifice fly.

The Lady Tigers used two pitchers in their win over Calumet.

Chelsey Singleton got the start and threw the first inning for Verden, striking out one batter and retiring the side in order during her one frame.

McComas went the final two innings for Verden and struck out five batters in those innings. And she stood strong whenever Calumet threatened to score.

The Lady Chieftains' first two batters reached base in the second inning, but McComas responded by striking out the next three batters in the inning. That streak extended to four batters after a strikeout started the third inning.

Now 7-0 before a matchup with Bray-Doyle on Tuesday, Verden has held six of those opponents to one run or less. The Lady Tigers scored more than 50 runs in those seven games and allowed just seven.