Softball: Troup thumps Tatum, 5-1; Dickey drives in winning run

Apr. 2—TROUP — Sydnie Dickey churned out a base hit to the left side with two outs in the bottom of the third inning, which drove Bailey Blanton in to score from second base in the Lady Tigers' 5-1 victory over the visitors from Tatum Tuesday night.

Blanton got aboard earlier in the frame on a base hit.

Troup scored three runs in the third segment and led from start to finish.

Tatum's lone run crossed the dish in the top of the seventh inning.

London Driggers and Hannah Cearley each ripped doubles and drove in a run each for the maroon and White.

Carli Hays earned the complete game win for Troup. She gave up one unearned run on five hits, fanned six and didn't walk a batter.

Troup, who is 16-7 overall, is in a three-way tie for first place in District 16-3A, along with Jefferson and Arp. The trio of teams all have a 6-2 conference record.

The Lady Tigers have an open date Friday, but will host Elysian Fields at 6 p.m. on April 9.