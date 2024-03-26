Softball top 10: Maryknoll overtakes Kamehameha at No. 1

Mar. 26—The gauntlet of ILH softball never lacks drama.

Maryknoll made certain of this on Saturday with a 7-3 win over previously unbeaten Kamehameha. The Spartans took sole possession of first place in the ILH, while Kamehameha took its first loss since 2023. The Warriors were 10-0 in preseason and 5-0 in league play before falling.

Transfer Molly Davi had plenty to do with that. She has pitched all 31 innings in Maryknoll's five ILH games. When the teams met in the ILH opener on March 6, Kamehameha tagged Davi for 10 runs on 12 hits. On Saturday, she contained the sluggers to just seven hits, striking out one with no walks issued.

"She's got a weird delivery, really quirky, " Kamehameha coach Mark Lyman said.

The Warriors had not scored fewer than 10 runs in an ILH game until the rematch with Maryknoll.

The Spartans took the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 for the first time this season. Coach John Uekawa's squad collected six of nine first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media.

OIA East co-leader Kalani (5-1 ) entered the Top 10 for the first time this spring. The Lady Falcons are No. 8 after posting a 12-6 win over Moanalua and a 22-2 win over Roosevelt.

Kalani will host Castle, the only team to beat the Falcons in regular-season play, on Thursday.