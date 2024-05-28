After softball thriller, Longhorns, Aggies are on baseball collision course | Golden

And you thought it was over until Thanksgiving weekend.

One day after the Texas-Texas A&M blood feud played out in front of a raucous house of softball fans at McCombs Field on Sunday night, baseball said, “it’s our turn now.”

The top-ranked Longhorn softball team outlasted the scariest No. 16 seed in NCAA history in three scintillating games, outscoring Texas A&M 20-19 over the weekend and punched a ticket to the Women’s College World Series.

Jared Thomas will lead the Texas Longhorns into the NCAA tourney where they will face Louisiana at the College Station Regional on Friday. The No. 3 seeded Horns could eventually meet up with the host Texas A&M Aggies.

While they stalk the first national championship in program history, the baseball team will be a 3-seed at the College Station Regional. A first-round win over 40-18 No. 2 Louisiana will have to happen if the 35-22 Horns are to resume a century-long rivalry with the 44-13 Aggies, a No. 3 national seed who I expect to handle the 26-26 Grambling Tigers in swift order.

Not one to hold his tongue, all-everything star Jared Thomas professed a lifelong dislike of the Aggies, stoking what’s already a well-lit fire entering Friday’s festivities.

“I knew there was a good chance (the Horns would be in College Station),” said all-everything star Jared Thomas. “Everywhere you looked, somebody had us going there. It’s a higher percentage play in my opinion. It’s just another opportunity to go win.”

And here we are.

The next meeting — if all goes well for the Texas teams — will be the 381st meeting overall and the sixth in the NCAAs. The Horns hold edges of 244-131-5 and 3-2, respectively.

In true fashion, Texas coach David Pierce shrugged off any talk of being intimidated by the Aggie locals. He’s relishing the chance to knock off a traditional rival in hostile territory. He thought his team did enough to earn a No. 2 seed but wasn’t surprised at the announced destination.

“I really thought we would end up in College Station,” he said. “I felt like if we would have made a deeper run in the (Big 12) tournament, we might have gone somewhere else.”

While softball had the benefit of the home field advantage, the baseball team will have to overcome what promises to be a bloodthirsty crowd at Olsen Field, shall the two inevitably meet.

Pierce said he watched every pitch of the softball game while a couple of Texas players actually ventured across Comal St. to take in the live action.

“We followed it very close,” said right fielder Max Belyeu. "We noticed the team didn’t panic and it just stayed in the game throughout. So we’re excited to match up with A&M.”

Softball landed a nice salvo in its final home series as a Big 12 team and now the baseball team has the opportunity to do something similar if it can get past the Cajuns on Friday night. In case you’re wondering, the Aggies have beaten the Horns in five of the last six meetings, including a 9-2 blowout at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on March 5, giving Texas what turned out to be a season-long four-game losing streak.

As if they needed any more motivation, the Aggies have surely noticed that ESPN is putting their game on the app while the Horns are getting the ESPNU national telecast.

For those who are saying, “Golden, you’re putting the cart before the horse,” I’m guilty as charged.

But it’s what makes sports so fun.

Texas versus Texas A&M has to happen, doesn't it?

Buckle up, friends. It’s inevitable.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Golden: After softball epic, Texas, A&M could meet in baseball clash