Softball: Three Maidens included on All-18-4A first team

May 30—District 18-4A softball coaches have named a trio of Jacksonville Fightin' Maidens onto the All-18-4A first team.

Senior Jasmine Gallegos, a Kilgore College signee; Hannah Gonzalez, a sophomore and freshman Ryan Demi Ramirez reeled in first team plaudits.

Gallegos and Gonzalez rotated out between the pitching circle and the shortstop position, while Ramirez is primarily a catcher.

Chesni Speaker, a senior and freshman Mahala Sotelo earned second team honors.

Speaker saw time in the outfield, as well as behind the plate for head coach Randall Covey's Maidens with Sotelo having been used as a middle infielder.

Senior Anastacia Miles (third baseman) was Jacksonville's lone honorable mention pick.

Thirteen Maidens performed at a superior level in the class room and were included on the league's academic all-district team.

That list included Kendi Canady, Hannah Gonzalez, Jasmine Gallegos, Anastacia Myles, Lacey Whetsell; Abbigail Conaway, Chesni Speaker, Mahala Sotello Alyssa Chavez, Caitlyn Whetsell and Anajah White.