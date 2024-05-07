Softball teams prepare for CUSA postseason in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Both NMSU and UTEP prepare for the CUSA postseason with a quick turnaround after the close of the regular season.

Each finishing their last in-season game on Sunday, they now look ahead to playoffs in Las Cruces.

The Miners finished the year No. 6 in the standings making the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

UTEP is slated to play No. 3 LA Tech on Wednesday, at 2:30 p.m. The Bulldogs are a team the Miners saw only two series prior walking away with the series win.

“We’ve beaten every team at least once this season already,” said pitcher Taja Felder. “I think that we have a lot of confidence knowing that we’ve done that. We’re really excited and we’re just ready for this opportunity that has been presented to us. We’ve been working hard all year and I’m just excited to see what this team can do and how far we can go on this journey.”

NMSU finished two spots above at No. 4. The Aggies were bumped down a spot following the series loss against MTSU this past weekend.

Shaking this off and looking ahead to hosting the tournament – having the home field advantage the Aggies feel this will give them that needed extra push.

“We’re going to play every game like we’re last,” said pitcher Desirae Spearman. “Especially when it comes to the tournament, it being at our home, all the teams that we lost to, we’re going to come out hard and show them what we could do at home, especially because we have an advantage. We know our field, we know how to play on our field, we know our little secrets. I think that’s definitely going to help us. And I think we’re hungry for a conference title, so I think we’re going get it.”

NMSU will open up the tournament playing in the first game against No. 5 Jax State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.