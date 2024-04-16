Softball teams continue to compete on home stretch of season

Apr. 15—In what's become a running theme this season, Godley gave their fans yet another huge win on Friday. Everything went their way against the Kennedale Wildcats as the Godley Wildcats made off with a 19-1 victory. Winning may never get old, but Godley sure is getting used to it with their ninth in a row.

Cadence Chambliess was a major factor while hitting and pitching. On the mound, she tossed four innings while giving up just one earned run off one hit (she also didn't allow any walks). Chambliess was also stellar in the batter's box, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs, and three RBI.

In other batting news, Godley got a massive performance out of Hayden Keeton, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs. Karlee Clark was another key contributor, scoring three runs and stealing a base while getting on base in all four of her plate appearances.

On Kennedale's side, Brooklyn Watts was cooking despite her team's loss, going 1-for-2 with a home run.

Godley's win was their 18th straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 17-2-1. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 10.6 runs. As for Kennedale, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-20 record this season.

Both squads are looking forward to the support of their home crowds in their upcoming games. Godley will take on Life Waxahachie at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Godley is facing Life Waxahachie at the right time seeing as Life Waxahachie is stuck on a three-game losing streak. As for Kennedale, they will be playing in front of their home fans against Alvarado at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The last three games Alvarado has played have been within two runs, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.