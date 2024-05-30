SOFTBALL: Swedarsky, HSE too much for Logan at regional

May 29—FISHERS — Play during the regional softball game between Logansport and Hamilton Southeastern was stopped when lightning was spotted in the distant horizon on Tuesday night.

The lightning that was more concerning for the Berries at the time was what was coming off the right hand of HSE sophomore Grace Swedarsky.

The Berries struggled to make any sort of contact against Swedarsky in a 9-0 defeat in a game that was completed on Wednesday.

The No. 4 Royals (22-4) won their seventh regional title in softball and first since 2017. The Berries finish 25-6.

Swedarsky showed why she has averaged nearly two strikeouts per inning going against the largest schools in the state. She struck out 19 in the game. The Berries didn't make contact until Natalee Packard popped out to short to lead off the fifth.

Swedarsky told the Indianapolis Star recently, "All the time I have umpires who are like: 'I don't know how the ball is moving like that.' ... It's an every-game occurrence. The umpires are wowed. And I am, too."

The game was stopped by a lightning delay Tuesday night that later turned into thunderstorms and was postponed to Wednesday.

The Berries managed to do a little better against Swedarsky on Wednesday.

Adrienne Scott led off the sixth with a base hit to right field. But she was later thrown out trying to steal second.

Kellyn Cripe reached on an error by the shortstop with one out in the seventh. But Swedarsky dialed up back-to-back strikeouts to finish off her one-hit shutout.

The Berries played just about perfectly to beat No. 2 Harrison to win their first sectional title in 26 years last week. But they were unable to match that performance against the Royals as they came out with some shaky defense on Tuesday.

They committed three errors total on the two nights.

Freshman Brooklynn Hagerty, who shut out Harrison last week on five hits and no walks in a 1-0 win, wasn't quite as sharp against HSE. She was hit for nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits and four walks. She struck out eight.

Overall the Berries had their best season in many years with 25 wins and a sectional championship. They will also graduate just one senior, starting third baseman Jocelynn Vincent. So the future is certainly bright as the program is making a move to the Hoosier Conference and Class 3A next year.