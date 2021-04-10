Softball: After starting season with win over Righetti, Saints to host Tigers

Apr. 10—Santa Maria High started its softball season this week after not playing in over a year.

The Saints got off on the right foot.

Santa Maria edged Righetti 7-6 in an eight-inning game on Wednesday. The Saints clawed their way back after falling into a 5-0 hole to the Warriors, who started their season last month.

Iceis McNutt tripled in the top half of the eighth and came around to score on a passed ball.

Saints coach Greg Guerrero says he has six seniors on the team and is hopeful this spring. They are set to host San Luis Obispo in another non-league game Saturday.

Guerrero said McNutt went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple and Adriana Lopez finished 2-for-4 with a double. Carly Solorio had a huge day as Guerrero said she went 4-for-5 with three doubles against Righetti. Sonora Glidewell went 3-for-4 and also had a double.

"It was a great softball game," Guerrero said. "They both played good ball after not getting to play much over the last year. After not being able to get on the field for so long, it was a good way to start the season, especially after losing most of last season."

Guerrero said this year group is experienced and talented and should be more competitive than teams of the last few years.

"We've got the six seniors seniors so we're expecting a lot," Guerrero said. "A lot of these girls have been with me for three years and we're hopeful that we're going to have a good season. We played as they came at us against Righetti. We were down and worked back at it to go ahead at the end. The girls really stayed with it, they didn't give up or get down."

San Luis Obispo is 1-2 on the season. Saturday's game is set for 11 a.m. Santa Maria also has St. Joseph on its schedule with a game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. It appears Ocean League softball teams will be playing league games on Wednesdays afternoons followed by league doubleheaders on Saturdays.

Boys volleyball

St. Joseph 3, Righetti 1

The Knights edged the Warriors after dropping the opening set Thursday, winning 23-25, 25-22, 25-16 and 25-11.

Steven Vasquez, who doubles as a standout on the basketball team at St. Joseph, had another strong performance, leading the Knights with 16 kills. He also had four aces and two blocks.

Sean Gantt dished out 26 assists while smacking two aces and getting two blocks. Braden Rappozo had five blocks and four kills.

Freshman Gavin Galanski had nine kills, three aces and a block.

The Knights are set to host Bishop Diego in a non-league match Saturday at 12 p.m.

Women's basketball

Hancock's season ends

The final series of games for the Hancock College women's basketball program, originally slated for April 15-16, has been canceled. The cancellation comes after Mission College announced that its women's basketball program would be opting out of the Spring I season on Monday afternoon due to a limited number of opponents in Northern and Central California. At this time, the cancellation of the Mission series concludes the abbreviated season for the Bulldogs.

Hancock finishes the shortened run with a 3-3 record while averaging 58.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, and 11 assists per game as a team. Jayci Bayne led a quartet of Bulldogs that averaged double figures on the season at a clip of 13.6 points per game. Alijah Paquet (12.6 ppg), Aryana Gonzales (11.4 ppg), and Kayla Taylor (10 ppg) rounded those averaging double digits.