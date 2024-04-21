Softball: Southwestern 1, San Diego Mesa College 0
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Junior College battle features a Southwestern and San Diego Mesa College softball matchup.
Ultimately Southwestern’s Aryanah Padilla would get on base with a double and eventually scoring on a pass ball at the plate, Southwestern would hold on for the rest of the game to their 1-nothing lead.
Southwestern improving their record to 23-13.
