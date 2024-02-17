Softball: Short handed Lady Tigers lose to Lindale

Feb. 17—LINDALE — Playing without several starters who were participating in basketball, the Troup High School softball team dropped a 7-2 decision to Lindale Friday night in Lindale.

Troup led 2-0 after batting in the top of the third inning, but the Lady Eagles struce for four runs in the home half of the frame to take the lead.

Lindale had seven hits compared to Troup's four.

Adalyne Burks went 2-3 at the plate for the Lady Tigers (0-2).

Cadence Ellis singled and drove in a run for Troup while Shiloh Sluder stroked a base hit and Carli Hays picked up a RBI.