Softball: Seven Gulls on all-league team

Aug. 6—The Banks Braves swept the post-season awards for Cowapa League softball in 2021.

In addition to having every starter on the all-league squad, the Braves had the Player of the Year (sophomore Olivia Wyatt), the Pitcher of the Year (senior Brooke Vandehey), and the Designated Player of the Year (senior Jessica Stewart), while Rosi Contri of Banks and Joy Richardson of Tillamook shared the Coaches of the Year honor.

The five-team Cowapa League had all five starting shortstops on the first team. The No. 1 pitcher for each team was also selected all-league, with four on the first team.

It was also a great year to be a Gull, as Seaside had a pitcher, catcher, all four infielders and one outfielder earn all-league honors. Six Astoria players were named all-league.

In the 3A Coastal Range League, state champion Clatskanie dominated the selections, with 11 players earning all-league honors. The Tigers defeated Rainier in the unofficial 3A state championship game last spring. Warrenton's lone selection was junior Avyree Miethe, to the first team. The Warriors also earned the league's Sportsmanship award.

Cowapa All-League

Player of the Year: Olivia Wyatt, Banks

Pitcher of the Year: Brooke Vandehey, Banks

Designated Player of the Year: Jessica Stewart, Banks

Coaches of the Year: Rosi Contri, Banks; Joy Richardson, Tillamook

First Team

P: Brooke Vandehey, Sr., Banks

P: Emma Biederman, Sr., Astoria

P: Torrin Richardson, Jr., Tillamook

P: Gracie Rhodes, Sr., Seaside

C: Olivia Wyatt, So., Banks

C: Malia Groshong, Fr., Valley Catholic

C: Mollie Matthews, Jr., Astoria

1B: Tenley Matteucci, Jr., Astoria

1B: Maddy Vandehey, Sr., Banks

2B: Tara Lair, Jr., Seaside

3B: Kassandra Douglas, Jr., Banks

3B: Erin Owsley, Jr., Seaside

SS: Chloe Bauer, So., Valley Cathholic

SS: Kandice Flaigg, Sr., Seaside

SS: Halle Helmersen, Sr., Astoria

SS: Nessa Hurliman, Sr., Tillamook

SS: Hayden Rockwell, Jr., Banks

LF: Ila Bowles, Jr., Seaside

CF: Hailey Frame, Sr., Banks

RF: Sydney Maller, Jr., Banks

DP: Jessica Stewart, Sr., Banks

Honorable Mention

P: Jules Hayes, Fr., Valley Catholic

C: Kylie Burden, Fr., Tillamook

C: Abby Nofield, So., Seaside

1B: Gabriella Garcia, So., Tillamook

1B: Emma Taylor, Sr., Seaside

2B: Alex Saunders, So., Banks

3B: Mary Lou Lux, Jr., Valley Catholic

3B: Shelby Rasmussen, Sr., Astoria

OF: Madison Both, Sr., Astoria

LF: Hanna Saunders, Sr., Banks

Coastal Range All-League

League champion: Clatskanie

State champion: Clatskanie

Player of the Year: Olivia Sprague, Clatskanie

Pitcher of the Year: Kyla Cook, Rainier

Coach of the Year: Kevin Sprague, Clatskanie

Sportsmanship: Warrenton

First Team

Olivia Sprague, Sr., Clatskanie

Shelby Blodgett, Sr., Clatskanie

Kyla Cook, Sr., Rainier

Alexis Crape, Sr., Rainier

Laney DeLoe, Fr., Willamina

Addie Gates, Jr., Taft

Nat Gates, So., Taft

Lacey Makinson, Fr., Rainier

Avyree Miethe, Jr., Warrenton

Reese Schimmel, Sr., Rainier

Alexis Smith, Sr., Clatskanie

Kylie Thomas, So., Clatskanie

Second Team

Kalani Ausmus, Sr., Clatskanie

Kendall Crape, So., Rainier

Madison Diehl, Jr., Willamina

Delaney Fortelany, Fr., Rainier

Kami Harrison, Sr., Clatskanie

Jamie Knox, Jr., Rainier

Megan McClure, So., Clatskanie

Amaryssa Mooney, Sr., Willamina

Amelia Mooney, Sr., Willamina

Kaity Sizemore, Sr., Clatskanie

Claire Tolan, Sr., Taft

Hailey Weaver, So., Taft

Honorable Mention

Olivia Coulter, Jr., Taft

Katrina Graham, Sr., Willamina

Cloee McLeod, Jr., Clatskanie

Paige Taylor, Fr., Clatskanie