Softball: Sentinel surges away from Bravettes

May 3—MISSOULA — Grace Hood and Sadie McGuinn hit two home runs each and Missoula Big Sky surged away to beat Flathead 18-3 Thursday in a Western AA softball matchup.

Flathead (4-9 overall, 2-5 in league games) forged a 2-0 lead in the first inning and tied the game at 3-all in the second.

Then Big Sky (13-1-1, 9-1 in league) scored the game's next 15 runs, ending it with one out in the fourth on McGuinn's solo home run. It was the Eagles' sixth big fly of the game and put the game under the mercy rule.

Brooke Schaffer and Irene Griswold also homered for Big Sky.

For Flathead, Reese Conley drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI in the first inning, and Ava Bessen hit an RBI single in the second.

Flathead 210 0 — 3 4 2

Big Sky 359 1 — 18 11 0

Lacie Franklin, Ava Besson (2) and Laynee Vessar. Liberty Rogers, Briella Wilson (2) and Grace Hood.

FLATHEAD — Macey McIlhargey 1-3, Bessen 1-1, Olivia Nyman 0-1, Reese Conley 1-1, Vessar 0-2, Franklin 0-2, Tegan Strauss 1-2, Lily Anderson 0-1, Teagan Hayek 0-1, Kinsey Lake 0-1.

MISSOULA BIG SKY — Kyler Latrielle 0-2, Logan Latrielle 1-1, Hood 2-3, Brooke Schaffer 2-4, Delaney Laird 1-2, Sadie McGuinn 2-3, Logan Baack 1-3, Aubrey Bykari 0-1, Wilson 1-3, Irene Griswold 1-2.

HR — McQuinn 2, Hood 2, Schaffer, Griswold. RBIs — Bessen, Conley, Hood 5, McGuinn 4, Griswold 3, Wilson 2, Schaffer, Baack, Bykari.