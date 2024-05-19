SOFTBALL: Selfridge shines in run to World Series

May 18—Sierra Selfridge was not going to let her team lose.

The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma junior delivered a red-hot NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round in Chickasha, helping the Drovers advance to the NAIA Softball World Series for the third season in a row. The Drovers went 3-0 as the top seed in the bracket.

Both Baker University and Midland University had all sorts of problems trying to get Selfridge out at the plate, and she made those teams pay by going 6 for 9 at the plate with six RBIs in three games. Maybe more important than the number of hits was the timing of a couple of her hits.

All six of Selfridge's RBIs came with the team trailing and came on two hits. One of those hits gave the Drovers a lead against Baker, and the second of those two hits tied one of the games against Midland.

In Tuesday's 5-3 win over Baker, the Drovers found themselves in a 3-0 hole entering the bottom of the fifth inning. Selfridge made the opponent pay after Kinzie Williams, Malea McMurtrey and Macenzie Ruth got on base to load the bases with two outs.

Selfridge said she went up to the plate wanting to be patient and eventually got an elevated pitch in the zone. She took advantage of that by mashing a grand slam to center field and giving the Drovers a 4-3 lead.

It was a moment Selfridge will remember for a long time.

"I had to be patient because she was throwing a lot of balls," Selfridge said. "Hitting the go-ahead grand slam will be something I will remember forever.

"The excitement from my team and the fans showed me they had my back, no matter what the outcome was, and I had theirs."

The Drovers then trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the third inning against Midland the following day, and Selfridge stepped up again. McMurtrey and Ruth delivered back-to-back singles after a Williams walk to set Selfridge up, and she hit a two-run single to tie the game at three runs apiece.

It was another shining moment for a player wanting to step up as a leader on a team dependent on a group of several sophomores and freshmen.

"We are a very young team this year, so I had to step up and take on a bigger leadership role," Selfridge said.

The junior is hitting .418 with eight home runs and 57 RBIs.

The Drovers play again Thursday as the No. 6 seed in the World Series. The World Series is in Columbus, Georgia.