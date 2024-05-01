Softball sectionals: Beavers, Spartans, Cavaliers, Grizzlies win

Apr. 30—bluefield — An eight-run third inning for Bluefield busted open a tie game and the Beavers went on to defeat Wyoming East 15-2 Tuesday in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.

Bluefield advances to Thursday's championship and will host the winner of Wednesday's elimination game between Wyoming East and Westside. The Renegades eliminated PikeView 6-5.

Taylor Mabry had three hits, including a double, for Bluefield. She was one of four players to drive in two runs, joined by Madison Lawson, Audra Rockness and Abby Matthews.

Isabella Smith worked all five innings on the mound. She allowed five hits while striking out 10 and walking two. Both Wyoming East runs were unearned.

Mac Hatfield had two of the Warriors' five hits.

Greenbrier East 13, Oak Hill 4

fairlea — Greenbrier East scored in every inning and led 9-2 after the second inning en route to a 13-4 five-inning win over Oak Hill in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.

Greenbrier East will host Woodrow Wilson Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with a spot in Friday's championship on the line.

Alanis McClary and Haley Ervin both drove in two runs for the Spartans. Ervin had a home run and McClary a double.

Lily Carola was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight and walked one and gave up four hits. Three of the Red Devils' four runs were unearned.

Halee Jones was 2 for 2 with a double for Oak Hill, which will visit Princeton Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in an elimination game.

Greenbrier West 11, Webster County 0

crawley — Kyndall Taylor held Webster County to one hit over five innings, Preslee Treadway homered twice and Greenbrier West won 11-0 in the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament.

Treadway drove in four runs. Maddie Fields (three RBIs), Brooke Patterson and Brooklyn Adkins were all 2 for 3.

Madison Tharp had the Highlanders' lone hit.

The Cavaliers will host Midland Trail Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a spot in Saturday's championship. Webster will host Pocahontas County and Richwood will visit Charleston Catholic in elimination games.

Nicholas County 11, Liberty 3

summersville — Abigail Hillary singled in all four at-bats, four players drove in two runs and Nicholas County won 11-3 to end Liberty's season in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.

Makenzie Hanshaw, Cam Neal, Myah Scott and Bethany Butcher all had two RBIs for the Grizzlies. Neal got the pitching win, striking out eight and walking two over six innings.

Alyson Griffith smacked a pair of doubles for the Raiders. Josie Hartshorn was 2 for 3, as was Allie Bowles, who drove in two runs.

Nicholas will travel to Independence for an elimination game Wednesday at 6 p.m. The winner will visit Shady Spring for the championship on Thursday.