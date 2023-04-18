Softball: SEC power rankings through six weeks of conference play

There was significant movement in the SEC power rankings for the first time in a few weeks.

The Tennessee Volunteers reclaimed their spot at the top. They have won four games in a row, all against ranked opponents, and have a big series against the No. 14 Florida Gators at home this weekend.

Some other high-profile series this weekend are the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks at the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats, The Mississippi State Bulldogs at the No. 15 LSU Tigers, and the No. 21 Auburn Tigers at the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Once again, each team has a winning record overall.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (23-19, 3-11 SEC)

Mississippi State has lost nine games in a row. The competition has been tough, however. The Bulldogs will have a chance to bounce back against the No. 15 LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge this weekend.

Missouri Tigers (25-20, 4-14 SEC)

The Missouri Tigers will get a much-needed break from SEC competition this week as they take on the North Texas Mean Green at home this weekend.

Ole Miss Rebels (26-19, 5-10 SEC)

Ole Miss picked up some momentum this weekend, taking two out of three games against the Missouri Tigers. The Rebels will have another chance to pick up some wins against the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies at home in Oxford this weekend.

Texas A&M Aggies (26-16, 8-10 SEC)

Texas A&M followed up their sweep of the Mississippi State Bulldogs by getting swept by the South Carolina Gamecocks. A road series against Ole Miss could help the Aggies find their footing.

For more Texas A&M coverage, check out Aggies Wire.

South Carolina Gamecocks (30-12, 7-8 SEC)

South Carolina being ranked this low puts into perspective just how loaded the SEC is this season. The Gamecocks swept the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies last weekend and turn their attention to the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.

Kentucky Wildcats (25-13-1, 7-8 SEC)

Things are rough for Kentucky right now. The Wildcats got swept by the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers last weekend and go up against the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend.

Story continues

LSU Tigers (34-10, 7-8 SEC)

LSU dropped two out of three games against Auburn last weekend and will have a chance to get right against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home this weekend.

For more LSU news, check out LSU Wire.

Florida Gators (31-11, 8-7 SEC)

Florida took two out of three games against the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs last week and will have a big road challenge against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.

For more Florida coverage, check out Gators Wire.

Auburn Tigers (32-13, 9-6 SEC)

Auburn picked up a huge series win over the LSU Tigers at home last weekend but have a huge road test against the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend.

Alabama Crimson Tide (33-13, 9-6 SEC)

Alabama swept Mississippi State last weekend and hosts No. 21 Auburn for the “Iron Bowl of Softball” next weekend.

For more Alabama coverage, check out Roll Tide Wire.

Arkansas Razorbacks (31-12, 9-6 SEC)

Arkansas had a get-right series against the UAB Blazers at home last weekend and picked up the sweep. A road test against the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats awaits this week.

For more coverage on the Razorbacks, check out Razorbacks Wire.

Georgia Bulldogs (33-10, 12-5 SEC)

Georgia took a hit this week dropping two out of three games against Florida. The Bulldogs will have the chance to bounce back against the South Carolina Gamecocks at home this weekend.

For more news on Georgia, check out UGA Wire.

Tennessee Volunteers (34-5, 13-2 SEC)

Tennessee sitting at the top is nothing new. The Volunteers swept the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats last weekend on the road and return home for a series with the No. 14 Florida Gators this weekend.

For more Tennessee coverage, check out Vols Wire.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire