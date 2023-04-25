Softball: SEC power rankings through seven weeks of conference play

After seeing a good bit of movement last week, not much changed in the SEC power rankings this week.

The Tennessee Volunteers still sit at the top of the league and have a big road contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend.

Some other high-profile SEC series taking place this weekend include the No. 14 LSU Tigers at the No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 17 Auburn Tigers at the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Again, every team has an overall record better than .500.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (24-22, 3-14 SEC)

Getting swept by the No. 15 LSU Tigers last weekend puts Mississippi State in jeopardy of being the first SEC team to fall below .500 on the season. A home series against the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats this weekend will either generate some momentum or put the Bulldogs down even further.

Missouri Tigers (29-20, 4-14 SEC)

After sweeping the North Texas Mean Green in a non-conference series last weekend, the Tigers travel to College Station, Texas for a series with the Texas A&M Aggies this weekend.

Ole Miss Rebels (27-21, 6-12)

Ole Miss managed to snag one game at home against the Texas A&M Aggies this weekend. Another tough test awaits the Rebels this weekend, however, as they travel to Gainesville, Florida for a series with the No. 15 Florida Gators.

South Carolina Gamecocks (32-15, 7-11 SEC)

After winning five straight games, including a sweep of the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies, South Carolina got swept by the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs on the road. The Gamecocks will attempt to get back on track this weekend as they host the No. 17 Auburn Tigers.

Florida Gators (32-14, 8-10 SEC)

After being swept on the road by the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers, the Gators host the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend.

For more Florida coverage, check out Gators Wire.

Kentucky Wildcats (27-15-1, 8-10 SEC)

Kentucky managed to pick up a game against the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks at home last weekend. The Wildcats travel to Starkville, Mississippi this weekend to try to bounce back against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.

Story continues

Texas A&M Aggies (29-17, 10-11 SEC)

Texas A&M managed to take two out of three games against the Ole Miss Rebels last weekend. The Aggies will host the Missouri Tigers at home this weekend.

For more Texas A&M coverage, check out Aggies Wire.

Alabama Crimson Tide (34-15, 10-8 SEC)

After dropping two games against the No. 21 Auburn Tigers last weekend, Alabama has another tough home test against the No. 14 LSU Tigers this weekend.

For more Alabama coverage, check out Roll Tide Wire.

LSU Tigers (37-11, 10-8 SEC)

After sweeping the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home last weekend, the Tigers will head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for a contest with the No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide.

For more LSU coverage, check out LSU Wire.

Auburn Tigers (35-14, 11-7 SEC)

Auburn enjoyed a successful trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama last weekend, picking up two out of three games against the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide. A road test against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina awaits the Tigers this weekend.

Arkansas Razorbacks (35-13, 11-7 SEC)

Arkansas picked up two out of three games against the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats last weekend. The Razorbacks will take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers at home this weekend.

For more Arkansas coverage, check out Razorbacks Wire.

Georgia Bulldogs (37-10, 15-5 SEC)

Georgia swept the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend. The Bulldogs do not have any games this weekend.

For more Georgia coverage, check out UGA Wire.

Tennessee Volunteers (38-5, 16-2 SEC)

Tennessee has won eight games in a row, including back-to-back SEC sweeps. The Volunteers will look to keep it going this weekend against the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks on the road.

For more Tennessee coverage, check out Vols Wire.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire