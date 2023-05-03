Softball: SEC Power Rankings through eight weeks of conference play

Another week in the SEC has seen minimal movement within the power rankings.

The Tennessee Volunteers are at the top once again and are followed by the Georgia Bulldogs.

The most notable series taking place this weekend are the No. 17 Florida Gators taking on the Kentucky Wildcats on the road and the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs heading down to the Bayou for a road contest with the No. 16 LSU Tigers.

Every team in the conference still boasts a record above .500.

Missouri Tigers (31-22, 5-16 SEC)

Missouri made a little noise on the road in College Station, Texas last weekend taking one game out of the three against the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers will close up their season at home against the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (27-22, 6-14 SEC)

Mississippi State shocked the college softball world last weekend by sweeping the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats at home. The Bulldogs travel to the Plains for a series with the No. 15 Auburn Tigers this weekend.

Ole Miss Rebels (28-23 overall, 7-14 SEC)

Ole Miss narrowly lost the first game and won the second game on the road against the No. 15 Florida Gators last weekend. A home set with the No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide will be the final test for the Rebels.

Kentucky Wildcats (28-18-1, 8-13 SEC)

Kentucky fell out of the rankings after being swept by the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road last weekend. The Wildcats will host the No. 17 Florida Gators at home this weekend in an attempt to rejoin the rankings.

South Carolina Gamecocks (33-17, 8-13 SEC)

South Carolina has arguably the toughest stretch out of any team in the country to end the season. The Gamecocks dropped two out of three to the No. 17 Auburn Tigers at home last weekend and have to travel to Knoxville to take on the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.

Texas A&M Aggies (32-18, 12-12 SEC)

Texas A&M took two out of three games against the Missouri Tigers art home last weekend. The Aggies will close up shop against the Houston Cougars on the road tonight.

Florida Gators (34-16, 10-11 SEC)

Florida took two out of three games against the Ole Miss Rebels at home this past weekend. The Gators will host the No. 3 Florida State Seminoles tonight before traveling up to Lexington, Kentucky for a series with the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend.

Alabama Crimson Tide (36-16, 12-9 SEC)

Alabama took two out of three games against the No. 14 LSU Tigers at home last weekend. The Crimson Tide will wrap up the regular season on the road in Oxford, Mississippi this weekend with a road series against the Ole Miss Rebels.

LSU Tigers (38-13, 11-10 SEC)

LSU dropped two out of three games on the road against the No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide last weekend. The Tigers look to finish strong at home against the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.

Auburn Tigers (37-15, 13-8 SEC)

Auburn took two out of three games on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend. The Tigers will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs this weekend.

Arkansas Razorbacks (37-14, 13-8 SEC)

Arkansas took two out of three games against the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers at home last weekend. The Razorbacks travel to Columbia, Missouri this weekend to finish up the regular season against the Missouri Tigers.

Georgia Bulldogs (38-10, 15-5 SEC)

Georgia had last weekend off but will travel down to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for a series with the No. 16 LSU to end the regular season.

Tennessee Volunteers (39-7, 17-4 SEC)

Tennessee dropped two out of three games to the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks on the road last weekend. The Volunteers will host the South Carolina Gamecocks to finish up the regular season this weekend.

