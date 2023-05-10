Softball: SEC Power Rankings ahead of SEC Tournament

The regular season has come and gone and the SEC has already started tournament play. Here is a look at how the teams stack up going into the tournament:

Mississippi State Bulldogs (28-25, 7-16 SEC)

Mississippi State closed out the regular season by dropping two games to the No. 15 Auburn Tigers on the road last weekend. After falling to the Missouri Tigers in the first round of the SEC Tournament last night, the Bulldogs’ season has come to an end.

Missouri Tigers (34-23, 7-17 SEC)

Missouri finished off the regular season by taking two out of three games over the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers have already advanced to the second round of the tournament after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 3-1 last night.

Ole Miss Rebels (29-25, 8-16 SEC)

Ole Miss put together a close loss and a win after getting beat convincingly by the No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide in the first game last weekend. The Rebels are taking on the No. 14 LSU Tigers in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

South Carolina Gamecocks (34-19, 9-15 SEC)

South Carolina gave the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers a test on the road last weekend. The Gamecocks will take on the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky Wildcats (30-19-1, 10-14 SEC)

Kentucky took two out of three games against the No. 17 Florida Gators at home last weekend. The Wildcats will face off against the Gators again in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Florida Gators (35-19, 11-13 SEC)

Florida didn’t have its best showing against Kentucky last weekend but will have a chance to settle the score in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Texas A&M Aggies (33-18, 12-12 SEC)

Texas A&M finished up the regular season with a 9-3 win over the Houston Cougars at home. The Aggies will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

LSU Tigers (40-14, 13-11 SEC)

LSU took two out of three games against the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs at home last weekend. The Tigers will take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Alabama Crimson Tide (38-17, 14-10 SEC)

Alabama took on Ole Miss on the road last weekend and won two out of three games. The Crimson Tide drew the Missouri Tigers in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas Razorbacks (38-16, 14-10 SEC)

Arkansas was upset by the Missouri Tigers last weekend, dropping two out of three games on the road. The Razorbacks will take on the winner of the Missouri and Alabama game.

Auburn Tigers (39-16, 15-9 SEC)

Auburn took two out of three games against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home last weekend. The Tigers will take on the winner of the Ole Miss/LSU game.

Georgia Bulldogs (39-12, 16-7 SEC)

Georgia dropped two games to the No. 16 LSU Tigers games on the road last weekend. The Bulldogs will take on the winner of the South Carolina/Texas A&M game.

Tennessee Volunteers (41-8, 19-5 SEC)

Tennessee fell in two out of three games against the South Carolina Gamecocks at home last weekend. The Volunteers will take on the winner of the Kentucky/Florida game.

