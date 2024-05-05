Softball scores seven unanswered in 8-3 win over Minnesota

The Nebraska softball team entered its second game against conference foe Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers defeated the Golden Gophers swiftly, scoring seven unanswered runs en route to an 8-3 victory.

Nebraska scored seven times in the fifth and sixth innings after trailing 3-1 over Minnesota. The Huskers finished the game with 12 hits for eight RBIs, while the Golden Gophers delivered nine hits for two RBIs.

Sarah Harness earned the win for Nebraska in the pitching circle, shutting out Minnesota over the final five innings as she pitched 6.2 innings, her longest outing this season.

In the batter’s box, Sydney Gray finished 2-of-3 with five RBIs, including the go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth inning. Emmerson Cope, Brooke Andrews, and Samantha Bland each added one RBI apiece.

Nebraska improves to 29-21 on the season and 12-8 in Big Ten play, securing a top-four finish and a first-round bye for the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers will conclude the series and the regular season against Minnesota on Sunday. The first pitch is set for noon and can be viewed on B1G+.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire