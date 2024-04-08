SOFTBALL: Science & Arts softball sweeps Texas Wesleyan at home

Apr. 8—The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team earned another sweep.

The sixth-ranked Drovers played a home series in Sooner Athletic Conference play Friday and Saturday, hosting Texas Wesleyan University for a series of four games. And the Drovers took care of business.

Science & Arts swept its opponent, going 4-0 and adding to its win total. After Friday's wins of 6-2 and 4-3, the Drovers finished off the series with a dominant Saturday.

Dominant Saturday

The Drovers rolled in Saturday's two games, earning a pair of run-rule victories. They outscored the Rams 19-0 in those two games, winning 9-0 and 10-0 to secure the sweep.

The Drovers came out and put four runs on the board in the first inning of the 9-0 win, maintaining control throughout the game. Offensively, former Chickasha standout Leighanne Eaton led the way with three RBIs for the Drovers.

Sophie Williams stepped up on both sides of the plate, recording two RBIs on offense and earning the win in the circle.

In the 10-0 win, Science & Arts did the majority of its damage in the first and fourth innings. The Drovers scored three runs in the first inning and five runs in the fourth inning.

Kamryn James, Jadyn Goucher and Addison Willis drove in two runs apiece. Abi Gregory earned the pitching win.

Long ball

The long ball helped the Drovers in the series.

Throughout the four games, Science & Arts hit five home runs that made up a total of eight runs. Three home runs helped the team in the first game of the series, and the Drovers added two more in Saturday's 9-0 victory.

Eaton sent two balls over the fence in the series, bringing her total up to seven on the season. Goucher, Sierra Selfridge and Shaylann Grace also homered in the series.

Extending a streak

By going 4-0, the Drovers extended their winning streak. They have now won nine games in a row and have swept back-to-back conference opponents.

Science & Arts sits at 28-7 this season and sits at 19-5 in conference play.