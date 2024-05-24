SOFTBALL: Science & Arts softball knocks off CMU in World Series

May 23—The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team knocked off a higher seed.

Beginning their run at the NAIA Softball World Series in Columbus, Georgia, the sixth-seeded Drovers took down third-seeded Central Methodist University. The Drovers used a four-run third inning to propel themselves to an 8-3 victory Thursday.

In a battle of conference Pitchers of the Year, Science & Arts' Sophie Williams went all seven innings to win the battle. The Drovers' offense knocked out Jordyn Ball after 2.1 innings.

That offense totaled 12 hits in the victory.

Science & Arts faced a 1-0 deficit entering the top half of the third inning, and the offense took over after Kinzie Williams started the inning with a single. With one out, Macenzie Ruth and Sierra Selfridge delivered back-to-back run-scoring singles to give the Drovers a 2-1 lead.

The damage was not done.

CMU still had Jadyn Goucher to deal with in the inning, and Goucher stepped up by hitting a two-run home run to extend the team's lead. After Science & Arts scored twice in the fourth inning, Taygan Graham drove in runs in the fifth and seventh innings to bring the run total to eight.

CMU tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, but that rally stopped after two runs made the score 8-3.

Ruth helped lead the offensive onslaught, finishing with a game-high three hits to go along with her one RBI. Goucher and Graham each had two RBIs for Science & Arts.

By winning, Science & Arts gets Friday off and will not play again until Saturday. The Drovers are 48-7 and have won 29 games in a row.