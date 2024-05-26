SOFTBALL: Science & Arts rallies to beat Jessup

May 25—The Drovers continued their winning ways.

Already 1-0 at the NAIA Softball World Series, the sixth-seeded-Drovers took on seventh-seeded Jessup University and had to rally. The Drovers fell behind and were in a 4-0 hole before rallying to pick up a 5-4 victory Saturday.

Science & Arts got one run back in the fourth inning, but it was the four-run fifth inning that propelled the Drovers to the victory. With two runs already on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning, Leighanne Eaton and Sophie Williams tied the game and gave the team the lead with back-to-back run-scoring hits.

Eaton's RBI single tied the game at four runs apiece. Williams' single gave the Drovers the lead and helped her own cause in the circle.

Science & Arts' offense pounded out 14 hits in the win, getting three hits from three different players in the lineup. Malea McMurtrey, Macenzie Ruth and Williams all had three hits.

Williams pitched all seven innings and fought for a pitching win to go along with her three hits and one RBI. With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the seventh, she ended the game with her seventh strikeout.

Ruth tallied her second three-hit game of the World Series and moved to 6 for 7 at the plate in the two games.

The Drovers have now won 30 games in a row and will play Monday at 7 p.m. in Georgia and 6 p.m. in Oklahoma. They will play No. 1 Our Lady of the Lake University.