SOFTBALL: Rushville's Tabeling hits 3 HRs in win at Batesville

May 7—BATESVILLE — Behind the big bat of Becca Tabeling, the Lady Lions picked up a road win over Batesville 11-0.

Tabeling launched three home runs in the win and the Lady Lions pounded out 12 hits on the night. Tabeling finished 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs.

Makenna Ripberger also had a big night with two singles, a double and two RBIs. Karma Wilson added a double and Layla Shepherdson finished with a pair of singles and RBI.

Batesville had four hits against Rushville's Stacey Roberts. Ava Hilbert, Caitlyn Fox, Calli Fletcher and Molly Abel all had a single.

Saturday, Tabeling hit a home run in the first inning, making it four home runs in four consecutive at bats between the two days.

The Lady Lions were not as lucky on the scoreboard against a solid East Central team, falling 19-2.

In addition to Tabeling's home run,

Kyleigh Glandon had a single and RBI. Ripberger, Wilson, Shepherdson and Ericka Kuhn all had a single.

South Decatur

Visiting Edinburgh scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a 15-0 victory over South Decatur.

Miley Ward started in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lydia Witkemper pitched in relief.

South had three hits. Molly Eden had a double to left-center field. Samantha Cole and Daisy Martin added a single each for South.

