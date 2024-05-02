Softball roundup: YME pitcher dominates MACCRAY in sweep

May 1—RAYMOND — Bayli Sneller was dominant for the Yellow Medicine East softball team in its pair of wins against MACCRAY on Wednesday.

Sneller pitched all 12 innings in the Sting's 5-0 conference victory and 6-2 non-conference win over MACCRAY. The second game was not a Camden game due to it being a makeup from the Westbrook-Walnut Grove/Red Rock Central tournament that was canceled earlier this spring.

Sneller recorded 24 strikeouts with 14 in Game 1 and another 10 in Game 2. The sophomore allowed three hits and no walks in Game 1 and gave up two hits and an earned run in Game 2.

Sneller was also productive with her bat. She was 2-for-4 with an RBI in Game 1 and 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs in Game 2.

Greta Meyer recorded three of MACCRAY's five hits across the two games. She was 2-for-3 in Game 1 and 1-for-2 in Game 2.

The Wolverines next play host to Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Raymond. YME next goes to Montevideo for a non-conference matchup at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — MACCRAY: Leia Colby (L) 1.1-0-4-3-2-0, Mendoza 2.2-3-2-1-1-3 ... YME: Sneller (W) 5-2-2-1-0-10

Emily Peters singled on a line drive to center field to bring in Addison Hoffman for the Mainstreeters' winning run in the eighth-inning to split the doubleheader at Benson.

Peters, who batted 2-for-5 with a run and a pair of stolen bases, was one of four Sauk Centre batters to record a double. Jenna Riley, Isie Kolbo and Sienna Klaphake also had doubles.

For the Braves, Gwen Wilcox and Hailee Ellingson both had two hits. Wilcox was 2-for-3 with one run, a steal and two walks. Ellingson went 2-for-4.

The Braves next play host to Swanville for a non-conference game at 3 p.m. Friday at Benson.

Benson scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to win the opener of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Sauk Centre at Benson.

Presley Nygaard went 2-for-2 with a pair of stolen bases for the Braves. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out five in a complete game. Hailee Ellingson was 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base in the victory.

Brooklyn Glenz allowed one hit in six innings to get the pitching win for Eden Valley-Watkins in its victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Eden Valley.

ACGC's lone hit was a three-run homer by Brooke Johnson in the fourth inning. It tied the game at 3-3. The Eagles then scored three times in the bottom of the fourth and added two runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to end the game.

ACGC is scheduled to play Maple Lake in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at 11 a.m. Thursday at River's Edge Softball Complex in Waite Park.