Softball roundup: Willmar moves into losers' bracket of 8AAA

May 22—ALEXANDRIA — The Willmar softball team saw an early lead evaporate in a 9-1 Section 8AAA loss to Alexandria on Wednesday.

Willmar is the No. 7 seed, Alex is the the No. 2 seed

"We started off the game very strong by scoring first off a home run from Madi Norsten," Willmar head coach Christian Brown said. "Alexandria answered back (the) next inning and we were really hoping that we would get a hit or two to go our way to keep pace.

"We did put the ball in play quite a bit, but couldn't find a way to get some more runs in. We'll be looking to bounce back tomorrow when we take on Detroit Lakes."

Sophomore pitcher Adeline Johnson tossed a three-hitter, striking out three and walking one. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, a walk, a stolen base, a run and four RBIs. Maari Kvidt was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and a stolen base.

Willmar plays 6 Detroit Lakes at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in an elimination bracket game.

No. 9 Paynesville knocked off No. 4 Eden Valley-Watkins in an elimination bracket game at River's Edge Park in Waite Park.

The Bulldogs scored all four of their runs in the top of the second inning.

Grace Roberg finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Paynesville. Katie Good was 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Chelsea Neuman added two hits, including a double, and an RBI.

Paynesville plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday back at River's Edge Park against the loser of Thursday's game between top-seeded St. Cloud Cathedral and No. 4 Albany.

Top-seeded St. Cloud Cathedral beat No. 9 Paynesville in five innings at River's Edge Park in Waite Park.

Cathedral advances in the winners' bracket to play No. 4 Albany, which beat Eden Valley-Watkins 10-0 at River's Edge Park.

Crusaders pitcher Ella Voit held the Bulldogs to just one hit. She struck out nine and didn't allow a walk.

Cathedral's offense put up 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning. CJ Jerzak led the effort, going 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.

Kaydence Roeske had Paynesville's lone hit, going 1-for-2.

Third-seeded PACT Charter took control in a nine-run second inning to beat No. 6 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Central Park in Ramsey.

For ACGC, Rosie Holien was 1-for-3, Brooke Johnson was 1-for-2 with a run and Kyla Kierwerth went 1-for-2 with a run.

ACGC plays No. 7 Heritage Christian Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Grove City. Heritage Christian lost 16-1 to No. 2 Braham on Wednesday.