Softball roundup: Willmar gets swept by Sartell

Apr. 18—SARTELL — The Willmar softball team dropped a doubleheader to Sartell on Thursday, losing to the Sabres 12-0 in five innings and 16-1 in four.

Willmar is now 0-4 in the Central Lakes Conference and 0-4 overall. Sartell is 3-1 in the CLC and 4-1 overall.

In Game 1, Isley Ripperger went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, Grace Etterman was 1-for-1 with a stolen base and Grace Kalkbrenner was 1-for-1 for Willmar.

In Game 2, Ripperger went 1-for-2, Hannah Magnuson was 2-for-2 with a run and a stolen base and Grace Etterman was 1-for-1.

Willmar heads to the Rochester Softball Complex on Saturday to compete in the 16-team Rochester Century Tournament.

Lydia Simons went 3-for-4 with four runs and three stolen bases to lead Glencoe-Silver Lake to the sweep at Litchfield.

Litchfield made 12 errors.

Litchfield next competes at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Watertown-Mayer's Stacy Vanderlinde Field.

Lydia Simons was 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs, a double and a stolen base for Glencoe-Silver Lake in its victory at Litchfield.

Kelsey Palmer was 1-for-2 with a home run for Litchfield.

Lauren Egbert threw a complete game with five strikeouts and zero walks for Rockford in its win over New London-Spicer at New London.

Leia Farhat was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI for the Wildcats.

NLS next plays Annandale at 4:30 p.m. Monday at New London.

Lillyan Bury earned 17 strikeouts and allowed three hits in Rockford's win against New London-Spicer at New London.

NLS, which was held to three hits, got one hit each from Abby Knudsen, Dalayne Hatlestad and KayAnna Gehrke.

Jenna Riley was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and five RBIs for Sauk Centre in its sweep at Montevideo.

Kylieann Johnson was 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead Montevideo.

Montevideo is scheduled to play West Central Area in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday in Barrett.

Jenna Riley was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk, Gabi Marthaler was 3-for-3 with three runs and Peyton Bormann went 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI for Sauk Centre in its victory at Montevideo.

Lily Eisenlohr, Kylieann Johnson, Jayla Kinman and Madyson Kling all had hits for the Thunder Hawks.

Kaitlyn Flann tossed a four-hitter, striking out five with no walks and one earned run, to lead BOLD to the six-inning victory at Olivia.

BOLD is host to Melrose in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Monday at Dirk's Park. Benson is scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Lac qui Parle Valley in Madison.

BOLD rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Benson at Olivia.

Kaitlyn Flann went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Kaelyn Elfering went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for the Warriors.

Gwen Wilcox went 3-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and three stolen bases for the Braves.

Kimball scored eight runs in the top of the seventh, then held off a Paynesville comeback in the bottom of the seventh at Kimball.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.

Rayna Spanier went 3-for-4 for the Bulldogs and Kaydence Roeske and Kayla Topp each added two hits for Paynesville.

Paynesville plays in the Morris/Chokio-Alberta tournament beginning at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Teams competing include: Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Luverne, Minneota, East Grand Forks Sacred Heart, Valley City (North Dakota) and Wheaton.

Kimball lashed out nine hits to end its game with Paynesville in six innings at Kimball.

Kylie Pauls and Graysin Miller had Paynesville's two hits.

Maple Lake's nine-run seventh inning opened up the Irish's victory over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Maple Lake.

For BBE, Brooklyn Fischer went 3-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base for the Jaguars. Kacey Fischer was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs and two RbIs and Lydia Primus went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBIs for the Jaguars.

BBE is host to Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's Teacher Appreciation Night. The game is in Brooten.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning to cruise past the Irish at Maple Lake.

For BBE, Kacey Fischer went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, one run and a walk and Taylor Shelton was 3-for-5 with a double, five RBIs, three runs and a stolen base.

Also recording a pair of hits for the Jaguars were McKenna Lieser, Brooklyn Fischer, Lydia Primus and Bree Radermacher.

Lauren Soltis, Kadence Gallus, Ella Benson, Emily Fiedler and Hailey Kotzer all had two hits for the Huskers in their victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Holdingford.

Mackenzie Powers went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Brooke Johnson was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs for the Falcons.

ACGC is scheduled to play two games Saturday at Parkers Lake Park in Plymouth. The Falcons face Ogilvie at 1 p.m., then play West Lutheran at 3 p.m.

A four-run second inning helped the Huskers build a 5-2 lead in their victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Holdingford.

Rosie Holien, Brooke Schultz, Mackenzie Powers, Brooke Johnson, Kendall Miller, Macy Elton and Jordan Koshenina all had hits for the Falcons.

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton had 22 hits in its victory over Dawson-Boyd in a Camden Conference game at Tracy.

The two teams combined for 41 hits.

Jordyn Hanson was the Panthers' top hitters, going 4-for-4 with four runs. She also stole five bases.

Madalyn Wente paced the Blackjacks' offense. She was 4-for-4 with a run and three stolen bases. Allison Estling, Taylen Jorgenson and Natyah Ritter each had three hits in the loss.

D-B plays Yellow Medicine East at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Granite Falls.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg put up 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning in a four-inning shutout victory over Camden Conference foe Ortonville at Murdock.

Kya Oakes went 3-for-3 with four RBis and two runs for the Fighting Saints. Faith Duke and Madison Anderson both had two hits in the victory.

Taylor VanHeuveln struck out seven with three hits and no walks allowed in the shutout victory.

KMS competes at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Morris/Chokio-Alberta tournament. The Fighting Saints are scheduled to play three games.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg had 24 hits in a win over Ortonville in the opening game of a Camden Conference doubleheader at Murdock.

Abby Holtkamp was 4-for-4 with two doubles, four runs and three RBIs. Faith Duke, Karlee Danielson, Olivia Noble and Avery Magaard each finished with three hits. Nine players had multi-hit games for KMS.

Madison Anderson struck out eight to get the win in the circle.

Jalyn Lee and Kayla Jahn both scored a pair of runs to help Lac qui Parle Valley sweep MACCRAY at Raymond.

Lee went 1-for-2 with two runs, three stolen bases and a pair of walks. Jahn was 1-for-3 with two runs, three stolen bases, one RBI and a walk

MACCRAY next plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a doubleheader at Dawson-Boyd. LQPV plays Benson at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Madison.

Lac qui Parle Valley scored 13 runs on six hits and six MACCRAY errors in its win at Raymond.

Leading the charge for the Eagles were Kendyl Shelstad and Jaydah Kessler. Shelstad was 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs, three runs and a stolen base. Kessler went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs, one run, a walk and a stolen base.

Minneota/Canby continued to put together strong at-bats in Game 2 to complete the sweep of Yellow Medicine East in five innings at Minneota.

Courtney Antony led the way for Minneota/Canby, going 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.

Alana Almich went 1-for-2 with a home run for the Sting. Ella Cherveny and Bayli Sneller each had a hit for YME.

YME is host to Dawson-Boyd at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Granite Falls.

Madison Hennen and Izabelle Hulzebos each recorded four hits for Minneota/Canby in its win over Yellow Medicine East at Minneota.

Hennen was 4-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs and Hulzebos went 4-for-5 with two doubles, eight RBIs, five runs and a walk.

For the Sting, Brianna Nelson, Bayli Sneller and Riley Haar each had two hits. Sneller and Haar both had a double.

After taking the Game 1 loss, Renville County West rebounded to get the win over Lakeview in the nightcap of a Camden Conference doubleheader at Danube.

RCW next plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Lac qui Parle Valley in Madison.

Lakeview opened a Camden Conference doubleheader with a high-scoring win over Renville County West at Danube.