Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals see their season ended by the Little Falls Flyers

May 28—ALEXANDRIA — The Willmar softball team saw its season end Tuesday when it lost 11-2 to the Little Falls Flyers in the Section 8AAA playoffs.

Little Falls built an 8-0 lead on the way to eliminating the Cardinals.

Aubree Caauwe and Bryann Thomas led the way for Little Falls. Caauwe was 4-for-4 with two runs and two stolen bases. Thoma went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs.

Sequoia Kicker got the complete-game win. She struck out two and walked one, scattered seven hits and allowed two earned runs.

Leexi Owens went 2-for-3 with a run and Parker Rucks was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI for the Cardinals.

Alexandria then beat Little Falls 10-0 to eliminate the Flyers.

Second-seeded Alexandria plays third-seeded Hutchinson at 4 p.m. Thursday at St. Cloud Tech High School in another elimination game. Hutchinson lost to top-seeded Rocori 2-1. Rocori plays the Alexandria/Hutchinson winner at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tech. If Rocori loses, the final game will be 4:30 p.m. Friday at Tech.

Willmar, the seventh seed, finishes the season with a 2-21 record.

Three-seeded Pierz scored 13 runs on 12 hits to cruise past and eliminate No. 9 Paynesville in six innings at Waite Park.

Madison McNab and Katie Good both went 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs. Kaydence Roeske, Arianna Messer, Grace Roberg and Graysin Miller each recorded one hit.

Addisyn Hillesheim and Audrey Johnson each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run to help push Wabasso past Lac qui Parle Valley at Marshall.

For the Eagles, Claire Borstad was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Zoey Dockter batted 2-for-3 with two runs.

Wabasso went on to defeat Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian in the elimination bracket final 10-4 and faces Russell-Tyler-Ruthton for the section championship at 4 p.m. Thursday back at Marshall.