Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals claim their 1st victory

May 17—LITTLE FALLS — The Willmar softball team earned its first victory by winning its last game of the regular season.

The Cardinals beat Little Falls 8-4 in a non-conference game, improving their record to 1-19.

The victory broke a 37-game losing streak. It was the Cardinals' first victory since beating Alexandria in the second game of a doubleheader 13-2 on April 13, 2023.

Willmar led 6-0 before Little Falls (8-12) scored.

The Cardinals got home runs from Isley Ripperger and Madi Norsten. Hannah Magnuson went 3-for-4 with a double and a run and Zadina Butcher was 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a walk.

"(I'm) so incredibly proud of how our girls played tonight," said Willmar assistant coach Breanna Tupa. "We were confident at the plate to start the game and that continued throughout the night.

"As a team we hit really well. ... We were seeing the ball and making solid contact."

Willmar begins Section 8AA play Tuesday. Opponents have yet to be determined. Willmar is likely opening the playoffs on the road, likely at Alexandria.

Osakis out-hit Minnewaska 11-5 to nab a non-conference win at Glenwood.

The Lakers' Avery Lewison hit a solo home run, going 1-for-3. Jenna Drewes went 1-for-4 with three RBIs.

Minnewaska is the No. 6 seed in the Section 3AA-North tournament. The Lakers open the postsesaon against No. 3 New London-Spicer at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Morris. The winner plays the winner of No. 2 Morris/Chokio-Alberta and No. 7 Montevideo at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Rosie Holien hit a walkoff RBI single to give the Falcons the win over Mayer Lutheran in the regular-season finale at Grove City.

Holien finished 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Kyla Bierwerth was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Brooke Schultz added two hits, including a triple, two runs and an RBI.

Kendall Miller struck out nine to get the complete-game victory.

ACGC competes in the Section 4A tournament, which gets underway on Monday. Seeds have yet to be announced.

Glencoe-Silver Lake completed the sweep with a six-inning win over New London-Spicer at New London.

GSL is 11-3 in the Wright County Conference West Division and 15-5 overall. NLS is 3-11 and 7-12. The Wildcats are the third seed in Section 3AA-North. They play Minnewaska at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Morris. At 3 p.m. Tuesday in Morris, Morris/Chokio-Alberta plays Montevideo. The 3 p.m. winner plays the 4:30 p.m. winner at about 6 p.m.

Glencoe-Silver Lake's Audrey Petersen had three hits and tossed a complete-game shutout in the Panthers' Game 1 win over New London-Spicer at New London.

Petersen finished 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. In the circle, she struck out three while allowing five hits and three walks.

Abby Knudsen, Emily Ruter, Addi Nelson, Brianna Wileman and Ally Wendtland all had hits for the Wildcats.