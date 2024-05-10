Softball roundup: Sauk Rapids takes 2 from Willmar Cardinals

May 9—WILLMAR — The Sauk Rapids softball team swept a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader from the Willmar Cardinals on Thursday.

The Storm won 13-0 and 7-4.

In Game 1, Ava Knutson tossed a four-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one.

Isley Ripperger, Zadina Butcher, Lexi Owens and Hannah Magnuson all had hits for Willmar.

In Game 2, Knutson again earned the complete-game victory, allowing three hits and three earned runs. She struck out 10 and walked seven.

Grace Etterman, Aubrey Peterson and Katelyn Garberding had hits for Willmar.

Breckyn Jonell and Ari Keating both had three hits in Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted's rout of New London-Spicer at Howard Lake.

Jonell went 3-for-5 with a double, four steals, three runs and an RBI. Keating batted 3-for-5 with four steals, one run and an RBI.

Abby Knudsen went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and one RBI for the Wildcats. Amber Ronning was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for NLS.

Maren Munsch was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Abby Knudsen, Jadyn Proehl and Addi Nelson all had two hits in New London-Spicer's victory over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at Howard Lake.

Emily Ruter got the complete victory, striking out five and walking three. She allowed four hits and six earned runs.

Emerson Helget tossed a one-hitter, allowing one unearned run and striking out four, as Annandale swept Litchfield at Annandale.

Isabelle Culbertson went 1-for-2 for Litchfield.

Morgan Marquette tossed a five-inning two-hitter, striking out four and walking two with one earned run allowed, to lead the Cardinals past Litchfield at Annandale.

Autumn Thell was 2-for-3 with a triple, a stolen base and a run for the Dragons.

McKenna Lieser was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs, a walk, a stolen base and two RBIs in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's victory over Royalton at Brooten.

Faith Radermacher recorded her 100th career hit in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's victory over Royalton at Brooten.

Radermacher went 3-for-4 with two runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Anna Jaeger was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and a stolen base and Brooklyn Fischer was 2-for-3 with a home run with two runs, three RBIs and a walk for BBE. Lydia Primus was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Jaguars.

Graysin Miller's RBI single in the top of the seventh helped Paynesville rally from a 6-5 deficit to beat Maple Lake at Paynesville.

The Bulldogs (9-9 overall) play Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Paynesville.

Arianna Messer tossed a six-inning five-hitter to pick up the victory at Paynesville.

Adesyn Bogie was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Morris/Chokio-Alberta sophomore Nora Boyle out-dueled BOLD eighth-grader Kaitlyn Flann at Olivia.

Boyle tossed a six-hitter, striking out four, walking four and allowing one earned run. Flann struck out two with no walks. She allowed five hits and two unearned runs.

Seventh-grader Ema Flann went 3-for-4 with an RBI for BOLD.

Samantha Konz was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base for the Tigers.

Sophomore Haley Kill tossed a five-inning four-hitter, to lead Morris/Chokio-Alberta past BOLD at Olivia.

Kill struck out seven and walked one.

Kaelyn Elfering was 2-for-2 for the Warriors.

West Central Area secured a walk-off-win in the bottom of the eighth to beat Minnewaska at Glenwood.

Ella Roering was 2-for-4 for Minnewaska.

West Central Area piled up 10 hits and had a seven-run sixth inning to beat Minnewaska at Glenwood.

Haillie Schulz went 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs for Minnewaska. Ella Roering was 2-for-4 with two runs and two stolen bases.

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Yellow Medicine East at Tracy.

Bayli Sneller was 2-for-4 with a run for the Sting.

Jordyn Hanson was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs and Melaina Ankrum was 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs for TMB.

TMB 400 000 2-6 4 2

YME 000 302 0-5 6 6

Hitting — TMB: Jordyn Hanson 2-3 r-2 bb, Braelynn Kirk 0-2 r bb, Melaina Ankrum 2-4 r rbi-3, Aliyah Loftness 0-3 r, Avery Torgeson 0-3 rbi, Jaida Fricke 0-3 r sb ... YME: Ella Cherveny 1-3 bb, Bayli Sneller 2-4 r, Abbie Winter 0-3 r bb, Riley Haar 0-2 r-2 bb-2, Everra Leenerts 1-3 r rbi-2, Bailey Mortenson 0-2 bb, Brianna Nelson 2-3 r-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — TMB: Fricke (W) 5-5-3-3-2-4, Ankrum 2-1-2-1-3-1 ... YME: Sneller (L) 7-4-6-1-2-9

A five-run bottom of the sixth inning propelled Tracy-Milroy-Balaton past Yellow Medicine East at Tracy.

Melaina Ankrum homered and drove in four runs and Jordyn Hanson was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for TMB.

Ella Cherveny went 3-for-4 with a triple, a run, a stolen base and two RBIs and Alana Almich homered and drove in three runs for YME.

Madison Hennen struck out 15 and walked one, allowing five hits, in Minneota/Canby's victory over Dawson-Boyd at Minneota.

Maddie Peterson was 2-for-3 with a double and stolen base and Elsie Wiebe was 2-for-2 with a double and a walk for the Blackjacks.

Dakota Pesch went 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, a run and two RBIs for Minneota/Canby.

Maya Sawatzky struck out 14, walked one and scattered six hits and two earned runs in Lac qui Parle Valley's victory over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Murdock.

Claire Borstad went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and a stolen base and Caleigh Conn was 3-for-3 with a triple, a run, a stolen base and two RBIs for the Eagles.

Abby Holtkamp was 2-for-3 with a double and Faith Duke also went 2-for-3 for the Fighting Saints.

Kendyl Shelstad was 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and a stolen base for Lac qui Parle in its victory over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Murdock.

Kayla Jahn was 2-for-4 with two runs for the Eagle.s

Madison Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double, Abby Holtkamp was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Faith Duke was 2-for-3 with a double for the Fighting Saints.