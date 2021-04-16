SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Red Devils top Pioneers

Apr. 16—CLARKSVILLE — Hannah Hackworth and Mollie Davis led the way at the plate, and Katie Monroe did the same in the circle, as Jeffersonville rolled to an 11-1 six-inning win at Providence on Thursday evening.

Hackworth went 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring twice and Davis was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while scoring once.

In the circle, Monroe allowed one earned run on six hits while striking out six in a complete-game effort.

The Red Devils (4-3) are scheduled to visit Louisville DuPont Manual at 1 p.m. Saturday.

JEFFERSONVILLE 11, PROVIDENCE 1

Jeffersonville 022 016 — 11 9 0

Providence 001 000 — 1 6 4

W — Katie Monroe. L — Hailey Crisp. 2B — Mollie Davis (J), Mills (J). 3B — Shelton (J), Sami Mayrose (P).

REBELS, MUSTANGS SPLIT TWO

NEW WASHINGTON — Southwestern and host New Washington split a pair of games Thursday.

The Mustangs outlasted the Rebels 7-6 in the first contest, which was the continuation of one that was started on April 7. Liberty Griffin picked up the win in the circle for New Wash while Shelbie Baird had a double and a home run.

In the nightcap, which was called because of darkness, Southwestern topped New Wash 12-7. Baird once again homered for the Mustangs.

NEW WASHINGTON 7, SOUTHWESTERN 6

(Continuation of suspended game from April 7)

Southwestern 410 000 1 — 6

New Washington 032 100 1 — 7

W — Liberty Griffin. L — A. Fulton. 2B — Shelbie Baird (NW), Megan Snelling (NW), A. Fulton (SW). HR — Baird (NW), H. Smith (SW).

SOUTHWESTERN 12, NEW WASHINGTON 7

(game called due to darkness)

Southwestern 012 009 — 12

New Washington 311 200 — 7

WP — H. Smith. L — McKenna Donaway. 2B — Braeanna Billups (NW), A. Fulton (SW), R. Scroggins (SW). HR — Shelbie Baird (NW), M. Mahoney (SW).

STARS DOWN 'DOGS

NEW ALBANY — Class 4A No. 7 Bedford North Lawrence blasted five home runs en route to a 16-5 five-inning win at New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday night.

The Stars got off to a fast start, scoring five runs in the top of the first. The Bulldogs responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning thanks to a two-run homer by Vanessa Burns.

BNL (9-0, 1-0) broke it open with a seven-run third that was highlighted by Maddy Bennett's grand slam.

Burns led New Albany at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs while scoring once. Sophomore Ava Brewer scored three runs for the Bulldogs (1-5, 0-3), who host Scottsburg at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

BEDFORD NL 16, NEW ALBANY 5

Bedford NL 507 40 — 16 10 3

New Albany 201 02 — 5 5 3

W — Annie Waggoner (8-0). L — Felicity Cunningham. 2B — Deckard (BNL), Jewell (BNL). HR — Vanessa Burns (NA), Sarah Stone (BNL), Waggoner (BNL), Braxton McCauley (BNL), Brynlea Bennett (BNL), Maddy Bennett (BNL). Records — BNL 9-0, 1-0; New Albany 1-5, 0-3.