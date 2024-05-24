Softball roundup: RCW rallies to beat BBE in Section 3A-North

May 23—BROOTEN — The third-seeded Renville County West softball team scored four runs in the seventh inning en route to cementing a 7-4 comeback victory over No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the Section 3A-North playoffs on Thursday.

RCW's strong finish has propelled it into the Section 3A-North final, where it faces the south's top-seeded Edgerton/Southwest Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Marshall Softball Complex. RCW also beat sixth-seeded Dawson-Boyd 13-5 earlier Thursday. LQPV defeated No. 8 MACCRAY 7-1 and No. 5 Yellow Medicine East 11-2 to reach the subsection title game. BBE moves onto the elimination bracket and faces the Sting at 1 p.m. Saturday in Marshall.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Mackenna Hinderks hit a sacrifice fly to score Hope Hendriks to make it a 4-4 game. The next two hitters were Bre Winzenburg, who hit a two-run RBI triple, and Hannah Savig, who hit a ground out which scored Winzenburg to give RCW its 7-4 lead.

BBE secured its 4-3 advantage off a sacrifice fly by Faith Radermacher. It also had a 3-2 lead after two innings following a three-run second inning. Kacey Fischer scored on an error, followed by RBI singles from Ava Lieser and Anna Jaeger.

RCW's Sophie Geer lashed a two-run RBI single in the top of the second and Ella Gustafson hit an RBI single in the third inning to make it 3-3.RCW's four seniors helped lead the way. Geer finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Laila Ridler went 2-for-4 with a double and one run. Winzenburg finished 1-for-1 with a triple, two runs, a pair of RBIs and two walks. Savig was 1-for-3 with one run, an RBI and a walk.

For BBE, Mya Worms batted 3-for-4 with one run. Jaeger and Brooklyn Fischer both recorded two hits.

Ella Gustafson batted 4-for-5 with two runs and a pair of RBIs in Renville County West's victory over Dawson-Boyd at Brooten.

Mackenna Hinderks and Bre Winzenburg had two-hit performances for the Jaguars. Hinderks was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Winzenburg went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Allison Estling hit 2-for-3 with a triple and one run for Dawson-Boyd. Six other Blackjacks' batters recorded at least one hit.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa scored three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to get past Ortonville at Brooten.

McKenna Lieser went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Lydia Primus was 2-for-3.

Brooklyn Fischer, Anna Jaeger and Faith Radermacher each recorded one hit for the Jaguars.

Maya Sawatzky struck out 11 hitters in a complete-game effort to help lift Lac qui Parle Valley past Yellow Medicine East at Madison.

Zoey Dockter, Kayla Jahn and Jaydah Kessler each had two hits for the Eagles. Dockter batted 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Jahn was 2-for-4 with one run and an RBI. Kessler went 2-for-4 with one run and a pair of RBIs.

For the Sting, Everra Leenerts and Brianna Nelson both hit 2-for-3 with one run.

LQPV, the top seed, plays the south's No. 2 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Marshall Softball Complex.

Bayli Sneller recorded 17 strikeouts and allowed two hits in Yellow Medicine East's shutout win at Madison.

Ella Cherveny helped pace the Sting's bats. She went 3-for-4 with one run and a pair of steals.

Megan Wrobleski and Gwen Wilcox each had one hit for the Braves.

Val Piotter tossed a six-hitter with six strikeouts in her complete-game victory to help Lac qui Parle Valley advance by MACCRAY at Madison.

Jaydah Kessler and Kendyl Shelstad each hit doubles for the Eagles. Kessler went 1-for-2 with one run and an RBI. Shelstad was 1-for-2 with two runs, a pair of RBIs and two steals.

Maddie Feikema tossed a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in top-seeded Edgerton/Southwest Christian's rout of No. 5 BOLD at Edgerton.

Ema Flann went 2-for-3 with a double and Lucy Remer was 1-for-2 for the Warriors.

BOLD drops down to the elimination bracket and will face No. 3 Wabasso at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Marshall Softball Complex.

Kaelyn Elfering went 3-for-4 with an RBI in BOLD's victory against Murray County Central at Edgerton.

Kaitlyn Flann earned the win for the Warriors. She allowed six hits and three earned runs and struck out eight across eight seven innings.

Flann and Kenley Elfering recorded two hits each for BOLD.

Willmar struck for 11 runs in the top of the first inning to earn the losers' bracket victory at Detroit Lakes.

"We had a huge first inning thanks in large part to Madi Norsten and Hannah Magnuson, who both homered in the top of the first," Willmar head coach Christian Brown said. "It was awesome to see us get the bats going early and often today."

Norsten went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs and six RBIs. Magnuson was 3-for-4 with three runs, three RBIs, a home run and a stolen base. Grace Etterman went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Etterman also got the complete-game, five-inning win, striking out five and walking one. She allowed five hits and two earned runs.

Seventh-seeded Willmar plays fifth-seeded Little Falls in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Alexandria. The other losers' bracket game features No. 2 Alexandria vs. No. 4 Fergus Falls at 2 p.m. The two winners play at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, No. 3 Hutchinson plays at No. 1 Rocori at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the winners' bracket.

Haley Kill struck out seven and tossed a two-hitter in second-seeded Morris/Chokio-Alberta's victory against No. 6 Minnewaska at Morris.

Ella Roering and Avery Lewison each had one hit for the Lakers, who play an elimination game against Litchfield at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Marshall Softball Complex.

Sixth-seeded Minnewaska's quick start was enough to defeat three-seeded New London-Spicer at Morris.

Haillie Schulz and Eliana Marthaler both batted 2-for-3 for the Lakers. One of Marthaler's hits went for a triple.

For the Wildcats, Jadyn Proehl and Maren Munsch were each 3-for-3. Two of Proehl's hits went for doubles.

Morris/Chokio-Alberta, the second seed, eliminated seventh-seeded Montevideo at Morris.

D-C 7, Litchfield 0Top-seeded Dassel-Cokato cruised past the No. 5 Dragons at Cokato.

Litchfield, which falls to the elimination bracket, sixth-seeded Minnewaska at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Marshall Softball Complex.

Litchfield 12, KMS 3Fifth-seeded Litchfield scored five times in the third inning and five more times in the fourth to beat No. 4 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Cokato.

Paizli Johnson went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs and Charley Estrada was 3-for-4 for the Dragons.

Madison Anderson went 2-for-4 with a run for the Fighting Saints.

Sixth-seeded Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City stayed alive in the losers' bracket by eliminating No. 7 Heritage Christian Academy at Grove City.

ACGC (10-13) plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mayer Lutheran. Fourth-seeded Mayer Luthan lost 7-0 to top-seeded West Lutheran.

Heritage Christian finishes 5-11.