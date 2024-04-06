Softball roundup: RCW can't hang ;on in 5-4 loss

Apr. 5—DANUBE — Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning for a come-from-behind, 5-4 win over Renville County West in a non-conference softball game Friday .

Ella Gustafson led the Jaguars, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Bre Winzenberg and Kalleigh Wertish both scored runs for RCW.

Natalie Wahl finished 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run for the visiting Falcons.

RCW next plays host to Hancock at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Danube.

Taylor Shelton and Kacey Fischer each went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's loss at Swanville.

McKenna Lieser also recorded a pair of hits in four at-bats for the Jaguars.

BBE next plays host to MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brooten.at Swanville.

Mya Worms went 6-1/3 innings and struck out four batters in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's season opener against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at Swanville.

Kacey Fischer went 1-for-4 with a triple and drove in three runs. Faith Radermacher was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Taylor Shelton batted 2-for-4 with an RBI. Brooklyn Fischer recorded a team-high three hits in four at-bats.