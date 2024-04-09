Softball roundup: No-hitter douses LQPV's opener

Apr. 8—MADISON — Laken Baartmen's solo home run in the top of the first inning was the only run Russell-Tyler-Ruthton needed as Kya Alderson did the rest of the work, pitching a no-hitter for the Knights in their win against the Lac qui Parle Valley softball team.

Alderson, a senior right-hander, struck out 17 in RTR's 1-0 victory. That effort helped the Knights improve to 2-0 and spoil LQPV's season opener.

"Kya's been a stud for years," Eagles head coach Scott Sawatzky said. "I told the girls that Kya's the best we'll see. I really believe that she is the best pitcher we'll see this year."

Alderson opened her outing with 13 consecutive strikeouts through 4-1/3 innings. She held LQPV to three base runners off of two walks and a runner who reached on error.

Eagles junior first baseman Jalyn Lee, who reached on error, advanced to third base, the farthest of any LQPV batter, in the sixth before an Alderson strikeout ended the inning.

"Kya locates well — She stays at the knees and her rise ball gets up to the chest," Sawatzky said. "I just think she has such great command (on top of her) velocity and overall softball IQ."

Yet, for the Eagles, who graduated All-Area First Team pitcher/shortstop Taylor Shelstad among a strong senior class, might have found their ace in the circle.

That is junior pitcher Val Piotter, who had a complete game in her first outing in the circle for LQPV. She allowed three hits and one earned run, striking out four and walking three.

"I'm just so proud of Val," Sawatzky said. "She's unproven, and yet, kind of stepped out and proved herself today. That, 'OK, I can be the No. 1 girl for this team this year.'"

Sawatzky knows his team's infield is strong and it will lean on it for wins this season.

"Our infield is going to be a strength for us," Sawatzky said. "We don't need (Val) to strike out 10-15 hitters a game, but we can't have her walking 5-6 hitters, and tonight, she did that.

"I thought Val really made RTR earn their spots on the bases."

And despite no hits coming for LQPV, it is only Game 1 after all for Sawatzky and company.

"We're going to be a strong offensive team, so Kya did (the no-hitter) against some pretty good hitters," Sawatzky said. "That's our first game. I thought we had some nice approaches at the plate. We just didn't put the bat on the ball.

"I look for RTR to honestly be a team that somebody is going to have to beat to get to the state tournament this year. To play them to a 1-0 game; I'm very proud of our girls."

LQPV plays Murray County Central at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Slayton.

Kylieann Johnson went 4-for-4 with a run, three RBIs, a walk and four stolen bases for host Montevideo as the Thunder Hawks improved their record to 1-2.

Lily Eisenlohr went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs, a triple, a double and three stolen bases for Montevideo. Hallie Helgeson was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs for the Thunder Hawks.

Montevideo broke an 11-11 tie with a run scored by Peyton Dack off of a Johnson single into center field in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Mattia Nelson was 3-for-4 with a run, three RBIs and a walk for the Owls.

The Thunder Hawks play a doubleheader against Morris/Chokio-Alberta beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday at Morris.

BOLD jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings on the way to a five-inning non-conference win over Lakeview at Dirks Park in Olivia.

Delaney Tersteeg and Kenley Elfering both had two hits for the Warriors. Tersteeg finished 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Elfering finished 2-for-2 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and a pair of stolen bases.

Kaitlyn Flann went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. She also got the win in the circle for BOLD (3-0). She held the Lakers to two hits while recording three strikeouts and no walks.

BOLD hosts Minnewaska for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Thursday at Olivia.