Softball roundup: NLS Wildcats crush Minnewaska Lakers, 23-4

Apr. 30—GLENWOOD — New London-Spicer senior Emily Ruter put together a highlight reel in the Wildcats' win over Minnewaska on Tuesday.

Ruter hit for the cycle, going 4-for-5 with six RBIs in a 23-4 non-conference softball win in four innings at Minnewaska High School.

The Wildcats put together 21 hits in the victory.

Dalayne Hatlestad and Jadyn Proehl each had three hits for NLS. Hatlestad was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Proehl went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Abby Knudsen finished 2-for-3 with four runs and three RBIs. She also had four stolen bases.

Ella Roering was 1-for-1 with a home run for the Lakers.

NLS plays host to Glencoe-Silver Lake in a Wright County doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday at New London. The doubleheader also serves as a mental health awareness game, according to head coach Melissa Bergeson.

Minnewaska next hosts Montevideo for a West Central doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday at Glenwood.

Brianna Marty finished 3-for-4 for Morris/Chokio-Alberta in a non-conference win at Litchfield.

Martin drove in two runs and scored two more in the Tigers' victory. Samantha Konz finished 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two stolen bases.

Camryn Iverson was 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base for the Dragons. Olivia Olson was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Litchfield returns to Wright County play for a doubleheader against Dassel-Cokato at 3 p.m. Friday in Cokato.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Benson got through two innings before inclement weather suspended the game at Brooten.

The two teams are hoping to resume the game at a later date, according to BBE head coach Logan Funk.

Meanwhile, the Braves are scheduled to host Sauk Centre for a West Central doubleheader at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Benson. BBE is also scheduled to host a Central Minnesota doubleheader against Holdingford at 4 p.m. Thursday at River's Edge Softball Complex in Waite Park.