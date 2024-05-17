Softball roundup: NLS Wildcats can't solve Chargers' ace

May 16—NEW LONDON — Aubrey Quern is a tough pitcher to get a handle on.

The left-handed junior from Dassel-Cokato kept New London-Spicer's offense off-balance on Thursday. Quern struck out 17 and gave up just two hits and two walks to propel the Chargers to a 4-0 Wright County Conference softball victory.

"She has a riseball, a curveball and a changeup," said Wildcats head coach Melissa Bergeson. "You try to catch up to her fastball and she throws that changeup. It's hard to sit back when you get up for the fastball."

Emily Vacek and Hannah Corbin were both 2-for-3 for D-C. Hannah Putnam and Chloe Vorwerk both finished 1-for-3 with an RBI apiece.

Jadyn Proehl was 1-for-3 with a triple for the Wildcats. Emily Ruter added another hit in a 1-for-3 effort. She also started at pitcher for NLS, going six innings.

NLS finds out its postseason fate on Friday. The Section 3AA-North seeding meeting takes place in the morning. Bergeson is anticipating a three or four seed for her team, with D-C and Morris/Chokio-Alberta likely taking the top two spots. The 3AA-North playoffs begin Tuesday.

The Wildcats wrap up the regular season with a home doubleheader versus Glencoe-Silver Lake on Friday. Game 1 is slated for 4 p.m.

Jenna Riley went all eight innings to get the pitching victory in the Mainstreeters' victory over BOLD at Sauk Centre.

Riley struck out three, walked two and allowed five hits and four earned runs. BOLD led 3-0 and 4-2 before Sauk Centre rallied for two runs in the seventh and then one run in the top of the eighth.

Lanna Walter went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs and an RBI for the Mainstreeters.

Kaitlyn Flann was 3-for-4 and Delaney Tersteeg slugged a home run and drove in two runs for the Warriors.

BOLD is host to New Ulm Cathedral at 5 p.m. Friday at Dirk's Park in Olivia.

Kaitlyn Flann tossed a nine-inning three-hitter and Delaney Tersteeg homered in the top of the ninth to lead BOLD to the victory at Sauk Centre.

Flann struck out eight and walked one.

Kaelyn Elfering went 2-for-4 for the Warriors, who had seven hits.

Madison Hennen tossed a two-hitter, striking out 15 and walking one, in Minneota/Canby's victory over Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison.

The victory enabled Minneota/Canby to clinch the Camden Conference championship.

Maya Sawatzky was the tough-luck loser. She went seven innings, striking out seven and walking two. She allowed three hits and one unearned run.

LQPV's next game will be in the sub-section playoffs. Pairings have yet to be announced.

Natyah Ritter went 3-for-4 with a walk, three runs and an RBI to lift Dawson-Boyd past Lakeview at Cottonwood.

Dawson-Boyd scored six runs in the top of the seventh to put away the Lakers, who led 8-6 to that point.

Taylen Jorgenson, Maddie Peterson, Allison Eastling and Elsie Wiebe all had two hits for the Blackjacks.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg put up 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning to secure a sweep over MACCRAY at Murdock.

Kya Oakes was 2-for-3 with a double for the Fighting Saints. Abby Holtkamp had a double and three RBIs and Avery Magaard drove in three runs in the victory.

Breanna Dirksen went 2-for-2 for the Wolverines. Greta Meyer finished 2-for-3.

Both teams kick off the postseason Tuesday, with KMS in Section 3AA-North and MACCRAY in 3A-North.

Eben Overcash had an RBI single in the seventh inning for the eventual game-winning run in Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Game 1 victory against MACCRAY at Murdock.

Faith Duke was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Fighting Saints.

Tayte Nokleby finished 2-for-4 for the Wolverines.

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton's Melaina Ankrum threw a six-inning no-hitter as the Panthers swept Renville County West at Tracy.

Ankrum had five strikeouts while giving up one walk. She also was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Bre Winzenberg and Laila Ridler each scored runs for the Jaguars.

RCW begins postseason play in Section 3A-North on Tuesday.

Jaida Fricke lifted Tracy-Milroy-Balaton to a Game 1 victory against Renville County West at Tracy.

Fricke was 2-for-2 with an RBI. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out six.

Mackenna Hinderks drove in the Jaguars' lone run with a solo home run in the first inning.

Yellow Medicine East pitcher Bayli Sneller struck out 16 in a one-hit shutout against Ortonville at Granite Falls.

Ella Cherveny led the Sting's offense. She was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run, an RBi and a stolen base.

YME begins the Section 3A-North playoffs on Tuesday.

Five Minnewaska players finished with two hits in the Lakers' victory against Otter Tail Central at Glenwood.

Jenna Drewes finished 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases for the Lakers. Haillie Schulz, Emma Poegel, Ella Roering and Avery Lewison also had two hits for Minnewaska.

The Lakers wrap up the regular season at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home against Osakis.

Hailie Luedtke had three of Upsala's 10 hits in the Cardinals' shutout victory against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Brooten.

Luedtke finished 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI. Isabelle Leners struck out eight while allowing just one hit and two walks in the victory.

Taylor Shelton had the Jaguars' lone hit, going 1-for-2.

BBE begins Section 3A-North play on Tuesday.