Softball roundup: Minnewaska earns the sweep at Benson

May 14—BENSON — The Minnewaska softball team fended off Benson in its late push to secure a doubleheader sweep of the Braves and spoil their senior night on Tuesday.

Minnewaska earned 6-5 and 14-12 victories over the Braves in the West Central Conference doubleheader. The Lakers won the first game in two extra innings and allowed four runs in the seventh inning of Game 2.

Minnewaska scored six runs in both the first and second innings. Then came Benson, which scored all 12 of its runs in the final three innings.

Carly Jergenson and Eliana Marthaler combined for four of the Lakers' 11 hits in the second game. Jergenson went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Marthaler batted 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run.

Mataya Mix helped close the door for Minnewaska in Game 2. She entered the seventh inning with no outs, striking out one and allowing two runs before earning the save.

Benson senior Jordan Schmidt hit a three-run home run in the Braves' seven-run fifth inning in the second game. She finished 1-for-3 with four RBIs, two runs and a walk.

In Game 1, Avery Lewison batted first in the ninth inning and hit a triple. She eventually scored the winning run for the Lakers when Jenna Drewes hit a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat.

Drewes was one of three Minnewaska hitters to record two hits in the first game. Jergenson and Emma Poegel also had a pair of hits for the Lakers.

Benson got the first game to a 5-5 tie after Megan Wrobleski stole home and Paige Wrobleski later reached home following a Minnewaska infield error on a ground ball with two outs.

Presley Nygaard, a senior, led the Braves at the plate in Game 1, going 3-for-5 with a double.

Benson goes to Hancock for a non-conference game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Minnewaska plays host to Ottertail Central at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenwood.

A BOLD rally on the bottom of the seventh fell short in the loss to West Central Area at Olivia.

WCA scored once in the top of the seventh to take a 7-5 lead. The Warriors then scored one run before the rally ended.

Ema Flann went 3-for-3 with a triple, a run, a walk, two RBIs and two stolen bases for BOLD.

BOLD goes to Sauk Centre for a West Central Conference doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Brainerd's offense put together 13 hits in a five-inning Central Lakes Conference win over Willmar at Brainerd.

"I felt defensively, we played well tonight," said Cardinals head coach Christian Brown. "We kept the errors to a minimum and played a pretty clean game. Brainerd can just hit the ball well and they found a lot of gaps tonight."

Elsa Borchert went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs for the Warriors. Joze Tautges was 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a pair of runs. Mya Tautges went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and two runs.

Hannah Magnuson and Lexi Owens accounted for Willmar's two hits.

Willmar plays host to Alexandria for a CLC game at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Annandale scored seven runs in the first inning to beat New London-Spicer at Annandale.

Jaden Sanquest went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI to lead the Cardinals' 16-hit attack.

Abbi Knudsen was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI, Addi Nelson was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Mallory Johnson went 2-for-3 with a run for the Wildcats.

NLS plays host to Dassel-Cokato for a Wright County Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at New London.

Arianna Messer tossed a three-hitter to help Paynesville clinch third place in the conference with the victory over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Paynesville.

Messer, a junior, struck out three and walked three, allowing one earned run.

"She pitched well," Paynesville head coach Zach Nelson said.

Kylie Pauls went 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base and Grace Roberg was 2-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases for Paynesville.

For the Jaguars, Faith Radermacher went 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base.

BBE plays host to Holdingford for a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Brooten. Paynesville begins play in the Section 6AA playoffs to be determined time on Monday.

A four-run first inning helped Lac qui Parle Valley secure a Camden Conference win against Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Madison.

Claire Borstad was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBis and a run for the Eagles. Brandi Meyer had a triple and a run scored in the victory.

In the circle, Maya Sawatzky struck out nine in a complete-game victory for LQPV.

The Eagles play host to Minneota/Canby in a Camden Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Madison.

Down to the final out, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg scored three runs to complete a come-from-behind victory to get the sweep over Dawson-Boyd at Dawson.

With the bases loaded, the Fighting Saints' Olivia Noble tied the game at 6-6 with a two-run single that scored Faith Duke and Avery Magaard. Taylor VanHeuveln completed the comeback with an infield single that scored Karlee Danielson.

Kya Oakes was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI for KMS. Magaard had two hits and scored two runs.

Madalyn Wente and Taylen Jorgenson were both 3-for-4 for the Blackjacks. Jorgenson had a triple and three RBIs while Wente had a double and three RBIs.

KMS plays host to MACCRAY for a Camden Conference matchup at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Murdock. Dawson-Boyd plays in a Camden Conference game against Lakeview at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Cottonwood.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg overcame Dawson-Boyd's nine-run fourth inning, scoring three runs in the ninth inning, to beat the Blackjacks at Dawson.

Avery Magaard went 3-for-6 with a run and two RBIs, Olivia Noble went 2-for-4 with a home run, two walks, a stolen base, three runs and three RBIs and Karlee Danielson was 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases for KMS.

For Dawsn-Boyd, Natyah Ritter was 4-for-6 with two runs, a double, an RBI and three stolen bases and Madalyn Went went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs, three RBIs and a stolen base.

Madison Hennen and Joelle Otto combined on a one-hitter to lead Minneota/Canby past MACCRAY at Minneota.

Tayte Nokleby went 1-for-2 with a double for the Wolverines.

MACCRAY plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in a Camden Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Murdock.

Ella Cherveny was sharp in the leadoff spot for Yellow Medicine East as the Sting got the doubleheader split with Renville County West at Granite Falls.

Cherveny went 1-for-2 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. She also had a pair of stolen bases. Brianna Nelson added two hits, two RBIs and a run. Bayli Sneller got the win after striking out six in four innings.

Ella Gustafson went 1-for-3 with a run for the Jaguars. Shelby Allex drove in a run while going 1-for-3.

RCW plays Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in a Camden Conference doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Tracy. YME plays host to Ortonville for a Camden Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Granite Falls.

Mackenna Hinderks struck out nine in a complete-game victory and also drove in a run for Renville County West in a Game 1 win against Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

Sophie Geer was 1-for-1 with an RBI for the Jaguars. Bre Winzenburg, Hannah Savig and Peyton Elfering also had hits for RCW.

Brianna Nelson was 3-for-3 with a double for the Sting. Bailey Mortenson had a hit and scored a run in the loss.