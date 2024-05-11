Softball roundup: Minneota/Canby takes 2 from RCW

May 10—DANUBE — Minneota/Canby swept the Renville County West softball team in a Camden Conference doubleheader on Friday.

Minneota/Canby, which got a no-hitter from Madison Hennen in the first game, earned 12-0 and 9-6 wins over the Jaguars.

Hennen struck out 12 batters and walked one with a hit by pitch in the five-inning Game 1 victory. The sophomore was also productive with her bat, going 3-for-4 with one RBI.

Kenadi Arndt had a productive first game for Minneota/Canby. She batted 2-for-3 with a triple and a double, adding three RBIs and a pair of runs.

Minneota/Canby lashed out 13 hits to score nine runs in the second game. Kiersyn Hulzebos was 3-for-4 with one run, an RBI and a steal. Izabelle Hulzebos and Dakota Pesch each had one triple.

RCW's Laila Ridler and Mackenna Hinderks had multi-hit performances in Game 2. Ridler went 3-for-4 with a double, adding two runs and a steal. Hinderks was 2-for-3, driving in a pair of runs.

The Jaguars next play MACCRAY for a Camden game at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Raymond.

Kimball used 18 hits in its rout of the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars at Brooten.

Elaina Fink led the way for the Cubs, going 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and three RBIs.

Riley Fischer had two doubles and Baylie Winter and Brooke Stelten each had one for Kimball.

Faith Radermacher, who was 1-for-2, had BBE's lone hit.

The Jaguars next play Eden Valley-Watkins in a Central Minnesota Conference game at 4 p.m. Monday at Eden Valley.

Riley Fischer struck out 14 in Kimball's win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Brooten.

Fischer allowed four hits, two earned runs and one walk in her complete game.

Brooklyn Fischer recorded two of BBE's four hits. She went 2-for-3 with a home run, adding two RBIs and one run.

Lester Prairie scored two in the bottom of the eighth inning after ACGC grabbed a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth at Lester Prairie.