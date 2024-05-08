Softball roundup: Marshall scores early, often to beat Willmar

May 7—WILLMAR — Marshall put up four runs in the first inning of a non-conference softball game against Willmar on Tuesday.

And the runs just kept coming for the Tigers. Marshall put up 19 hits in a 12-0 victory over the Cardinals.

Mackenzie Olsen was 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three runs and two RBIs for the Tigers. Harley Beek also hit a home run, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs. Brielle Riess and Jaina Dekker also had three hits for Marshall.

The Cardinals were held to two hits. Both came from Grace Etterman, who was 2-for-3 with a double.

"Offensively, we put the bat on the ball a lot tonight, but many of the at bats where that happened Marshall either made a good play on the ball or it went right to someone," said Willmar head coach Christian Brown. "Hopefully in our next two games against Sauk Rapids, we'll be able to find some more gaps and drive in some more runs."

The Cardinals host the Storm for a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

New London-Spicer scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Paynesville at New London.

Dalayne Hatlestad had an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to plate the winning run. The other key hit in the inning was a two-run single by Abby Knudsen. The fourth run scored on a wild pitch.

"It was fun," NLS head coach Melissa Bergeson admitted. "We didn't play as crisp as Monday. But they played well. They just had that one bad inning (Paynesville's five-run third). They didn't give up."

Knudsen finished 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Hatlestad was 3-for-5 with a run and two RBIs and Maren Munsch went 3-for-4 with two runs.

NLS plays a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.

Samantha Gruendemann and Kaelynn Swann both lashed out three hits in Redwood Valley's win over Montevideo at Redwood Falls.

Gruendemann went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Swann batted 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.

Kylieann Johnson was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Thunder Hawks, who also got one hit from Jayla Kinman and Olivia Sachs.

Montevideo next hosts Benson for a West Central doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg broke up a tied game with a three-run top of the 10th inning to beat Renville County West at Danube.

Kya Oakes, Abby Holtkamp, Avery Magaard and Olivia Noble all went 2-for-5 for the Fighting Saints. In the circle, Madison Andrson struck out 11 to earn the victory.

Bre Winzenburg and Laila Ridler both had a hit and a run for the Jaguars.

KMS hosts Lac qui Parle Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Murdock. RCW has a doubleheader against Minneota/Canby starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Danube.

Lac qui Parle Valley completed the sweep of Dawson-Boyd with a victory at Dawson.

Maya Sawatzky struck out 12 for the Eagles. She held the Blackjacks to five hits and three walks. On offense, Kendyl Shelstad was 2-for-3 with a solo home run for LQPV.

Taylen Jorgensen finished 1-for-2 for D-B.

Caleigh Conn and Brandi Meyer both had a pair of hits in Lac qui Parle Valley's victory over the Blackjacks at Dawson.

Conn batted 2-for-2 with a double, two steals and an RBI. Meyer was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, a pair of RBIs and a steal.

Dawson-Boyd's Allison Estling, Taylen Jorgenson, Macy Moen, Natyah Ritter and Madalyn Wente each had one hit.

Kiara Hinz, Olivia Hinz, Emma Brusven and Teegan Fiene each had two hits in Lakeview's win to split the Camden doubleheader with Yellow Medicine East at Cottonwood.

For the Sting, Alana Almich, Riley Haar, Everra Leenerts, Bailey Mortenson, Kourtney Peterson and Bayli Sneller all had one hit.

YME plays a Camden Conference doubleheader against Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Tracy.

Bayli Sneller went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a pair of runs in Yellow Medicine East's win at Cottonwood.

The sophomore also earned the win in the circle. Sneller went all seven innings with nine strikeouts, allowing six hits and two earned runs.

Kimball put up 20 hits in the nightcap of a doubleheader against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Grove City.

Brooke Schultz went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs for the Falcons. Kendall Miller was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.

ACGC hosts Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at 4:30 p.m. Thursday back in Grove City.

Kimball's Rile Fischer struck out 10 over four innings to help the Cubs beat Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in the opening game of a doubleheader at Grove City.

Kyla Bierwerth was 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI for the Falcons. Kendall Miller had a triple and a run.