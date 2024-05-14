Softball roundup: MACCRAY brings its bats to blast RCW
May 13—RAYMOND — The MACCRAY softball team scored at least one run in each inning in its rout of Renville County West on Monday.
MACCRAY utilized a seven-run third inning to earn a 20-12 victory over the Jaguars in the Camden Conference matchup.
The Wolverines, who lashed out 18 hits, were led by senior Tayte Nokleby. Nokleby was 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs.
Also recording multi-hit performances for the Wolverines were Ilianna Bautista, Leia Colby, Annabelle Lorenzen and Reyna Mendoza. One of Colby's hits went for a triple and Lorenzen had a pair of doubles.
Mackenna Hinderks, Hannah Savig and Bre Winzenburg were strong at the plate for the Jaguars, who belted out 10 hits.
Hinderks went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double, two runs, an RBI and one walk. Savig was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs, one run and a walk. Winzenburg batted 2-for-4 with a pair of runs, an RBI and one walk.
RCW plays Yellow Medicine East in a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Granite Falls. MACCRAY hits the road to play Minnesota/Canby at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Melaina Aukrum and Aliyah Loftness both recorded extra base hits in Tracy-Milroy-Balaton's victory over MACCRAY at Raymond.
Annabelle Lorenzen went 2-for-3 with a double for the Wolverines. Reyna Mendoza, Leia Colby and Bre Dirksen each had one hit.
Faith Duke hit a two-out walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg to a win over Minneota/Canby at Cottonwood.
The Fighting Saints and Vikings combined for 25 hits.
Taylor VanHeuveln went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI for KMS. Karlee Danielson was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Madison Anderson and Abby Holtkamp were each 2-for-5.
Anderson also got the win in the circle, striking out 10 in nine innings.
Kenadi Arndt was 3-for-4 with a run for Minneota/Canby. Faith Myhre finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Pitcher Madison Hennen struck out 17 in the loss.
KMS plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dawson-Boyd.
Lakeview lashed out 14 hits and scored eight times in the third inning to record the victory over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Cottonwood.
Kiara Hinz was 3-for-4 with three runs, two RBIs and a stolen base and Taylor Hinz went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs for the Lakers.
For the Fighting Saints, Emily Wagner went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a run and an RBI.
A six-run top of the fourth inning sparked Dawson-Boyd in a Camden Conference win over host Ortonville.
Taylen Jorgenson finished 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and three stolen bases for the Blackjacks. Madalyn Wente was 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.
Allison Estling went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. She also held the Trojans to one hit while striking out eight in a six-inning win.
Dawson-Boyd plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dawson.
Emma Eastman and Rylie Berge both went 2-for-4 to help the Trojans get past Dawson-Boyd at Ortonville.
Natyah Ritter led the Blackjacks, who tallied 11 hits total, with three hits. She went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases, two runs and an RBI.
Senior Ella Kuetzkow tossed a six-inning three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two, to lead Watertown-Mayer to the victory at Litchfield.
Camryn Iverson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Kelsey Palmer was 1-for-2 for the Dragons.
Litchfield's next game is against Southwest Christian at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Litchfield.
A pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning is just what Eden Valley-Watkins needed for a Central Minnesota Conference win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Eden Valley.
Brooklyn Fischer went 2-for-3 with a double for the Jaguars. Kacey Fischer was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Ava Lieser went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
BBE travels to Paynesville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rosie Holien went 2-for-3 with a triple, five runs and two RBIs and Brooke Schultz was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs in Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's victory at Paynesville.
The Falcons recorded a school record five triples for a single game. Joining Holien and Schultz in helping reach that feat were Mackenzie Powers, Brooke Johnson and Autumn Smith.
For Payneville, Kayden Roeske hit an inside-the-park home run in the sixth and Arianna Messer socked a solo homer in the fifth.
Paynesville plays Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Paynesville.