Softball roundup: MACCRAY brings its bats to blast RCW

May 13—RAYMOND — The MACCRAY softball team scored at least one run in each inning in its rout of Renville County West on Monday.

MACCRAY utilized a seven-run third inning to earn a 20-12 victory over the Jaguars in the Camden Conference matchup.

The Wolverines, who lashed out 18 hits, were led by senior Tayte Nokleby. Nokleby was 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs.

Also recording multi-hit performances for the Wolverines were Ilianna Bautista, Leia Colby, Annabelle Lorenzen and Reyna Mendoza. One of Colby's hits went for a triple and Lorenzen had a pair of doubles.

Mackenna Hinderks, Hannah Savig and Bre Winzenburg were strong at the plate for the Jaguars, who belted out 10 hits.

Hinderks went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double, two runs, an RBI and one walk. Savig was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs, one run and a walk. Winzenburg batted 2-for-4 with a pair of runs, an RBI and one walk.

RCW plays Yellow Medicine East in a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Granite Falls. MACCRAY hits the road to play Minnesota/Canby at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Melaina Aukrum and Aliyah Loftness both recorded extra base hits in Tracy-Milroy-Balaton's victory over MACCRAY at Raymond.

Annabelle Lorenzen went 2-for-3 with a double for the Wolverines. Reyna Mendoza, Leia Colby and Bre Dirksen each had one hit.

Faith Duke hit a two-out walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg to a win over Minneota/Canby at Cottonwood.

The Fighting Saints and Vikings combined for 25 hits.

Taylor VanHeuveln went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI for KMS. Karlee Danielson was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Madison Anderson and Abby Holtkamp were each 2-for-5.

Anderson also got the win in the circle, striking out 10 in nine innings.

Kenadi Arndt was 3-for-4 with a run for Minneota/Canby. Faith Myhre finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Pitcher Madison Hennen struck out 17 in the loss.

KMS plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dawson-Boyd.

Lakeview lashed out 14 hits and scored eight times in the third inning to record the victory over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Cottonwood.

Kiara Hinz was 3-for-4 with three runs, two RBIs and a stolen base and Taylor Hinz went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs for the Lakers.

For the Fighting Saints, Emily Wagner went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a run and an RBI.

A six-run top of the fourth inning sparked Dawson-Boyd in a Camden Conference win over host Ortonville.

Taylen Jorgenson finished 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and three stolen bases for the Blackjacks. Madalyn Wente was 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.

Allison Estling went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. She also held the Trojans to one hit while striking out eight in a six-inning win.

Dawson-Boyd plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dawson.

Emma Eastman and Rylie Berge both went 2-for-4 to help the Trojans get past Dawson-Boyd at Ortonville.

Natyah Ritter led the Blackjacks, who tallied 11 hits total, with three hits. She went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases, two runs and an RBI.

Senior Ella Kuetzkow tossed a six-inning three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two, to lead Watertown-Mayer to the victory at Litchfield.

Camryn Iverson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Kelsey Palmer was 1-for-2 for the Dragons.

Litchfield's next game is against Southwest Christian at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Litchfield.

A pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning is just what Eden Valley-Watkins needed for a Central Minnesota Conference win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Eden Valley.

Brooklyn Fischer went 2-for-3 with a double for the Jaguars. Kacey Fischer was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Ava Lieser went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

BBE travels to Paynesville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rosie Holien went 2-for-3 with a triple, five runs and two RBIs and Brooke Schultz was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs in Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's victory at Paynesville.

The Falcons recorded a school record five triples for a single game. Joining Holien and Schultz in helping reach that feat were Mackenzie Powers, Brooke Johnson and Autumn Smith.

For Payneville, Kayden Roeske hit an inside-the-park home run in the sixth and Arianna Messer socked a solo homer in the fifth.

Paynesville plays Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Paynesville.