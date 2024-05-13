Softball roundup: LQPV Eagles capture 3rd place at Wabasso

May 12—WABASSO — The Lac qui Parle Valley softball team wound up in third place Saturday at the Wabasso Tournament.

The Eagles beat Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 5-3 Saturday for third place.

LQPV had lost to Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian 12-2 and KMS fell 6-1 to Wabasso in the semifinals.

Kaitlyn Flann pitched BOLD to the consolation championship at Wabasso.

Flann struck out four with no walks. She scattered seven hits and allowed two earned runs.

Edgeton/Southwest Minnesota Christian advanced to the championship by beating Lac qui Parle Valley in a semifinals game at Wabasso.

The Wabasso Rabbits cruised into the championship game by beating Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in a semifinal game at Wabasso.

Madison Anderson went 2-for-3 for the Fighting Saints.

Ema Flann was 3-for-4 with with two doubles and two runs and Abbygale King went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run and three RBIs for BOLD in its consolation semifinal victory over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Wabasso.

Val Piotter tossed a five-hitter, allowing one unearned run with no walks and two strikeouts, to help Lac qui Parle Valley beat Redwood Valley in a first-round game at Wabasso.

Kyla Oakes was 3-for-4 and Faith Duke went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg past BOLD in a first-round game at Wabasso.

Holy Family used an 11-run fourth inning to put away Willmar in five innings at Mound.

Phoebe Johnson homered for Holy Family.

Hannah Magnuson went 2-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases for Willmar.

Hutchinson put up five runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a five-inning win over Willmar at the Mound-Westonka tournament at Mound.

Hailey Martin finished 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored for the Tigers. Bryn Anderson also hit a home run, going 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI.

Lexi Owens went deep for the Cardinals. She finished 1-for-2 with a solo home run. Parker Rucks and Madi Norsten also had hits for Willmar.

Abby White and Emily Hoernemann each had three hits for Southwest Christian in a victory over Willmar at the Mound-Westonka tournament at Mound.

The Stars out-hit the Cardinals 15-4.

Isley Ripperger was 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs for Willmar.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Kendall Miller tied her single-game school record with 15 strikeouts in the Falcons' shutout win over Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at Grove City.

Macy Elton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for ACGC. Brooke Johnson also was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a run scored. Allie Simon went 2-for-3 with an RBI. And Rosie Holien finished 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base.

The Falcons head to Paynesville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.